ATF Offers $ 10G Reward for Information on DC Fire Makers

The Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $ 10,000 reward for any information that leads to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of those responsible for arson fires. Washington DC., after the protests after the death of George Floyd.

Fires were started in the historic San Juan Episcopal Church and the AFL-CIO Building this weekend, according to a press release from the office.

The reward specifically refers to "arson that occurred in Washington at approximately 10:30 pm Sunday at the St. John's Episcopal Church, located at 1525 H Street NW and the AFL-CIO building, located at 815 16th Street NW. The reward is up to $ 10,000. "

ATF investigators from the agency's Fire and Explosive Task Force, along with Metro PD, and D.C. Fire and EMS, and ATF are investigating and requesting public assistance.

Anyone with relevant information should contact the ATF Helpline 1-888-ATF-Fire / (888) 283-3473 or the MPD Command Information Center at (202) 727-9099. Information can also be sent to the email address ATFTips@atf.gov.

Anonymous suggestions can also be submitted with the reportit application using the ATF Washington Field Division as the location.

This news comes just over two weeks after Holly Springs First Pentecostal Church in Mississippi He was bombarded by arsonists during a battle to hold in-person services during the height of the coronavirus outbreak. ATF is also investigating the Holly Springs case.

Church attorney Stephen Crampton said there was already a feeling of confrontation against organized religion and the recent civil chaos has only served as a catalyst to make it worse.

"We are at a time when I don't think it's any secret that there is growing hostility towards churches, generally," he previously told Fox News. "And now, here are churches like the First Pentecostal that are stirring the waters by being frank and somewhat firm in trying to protect their constitutional rights."

Crampton added: "There is only one segment that disagrees with the standing church, and the church is simply the church."