ATF seeks new people of interest in Minneapolis fires sparked by George Floyd protests

The Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with other law enforcement officials in Minneapolis, released photos Tuesday of several people suspected of being involved in arson attacks during protests following the George Floyd's death.

Authorities are asking for help to identify people possibly involved in acts of vandalism, looting and arson.

"Progress has been steady in the Minneapolis fire investigations, and we are at a point where we need help identifying people," Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Jeff Reed of the US Field Division said in a statement. St. Paul of the ATF.

A MINNESOTA MAN HITTED ARSON CHARGE AFTER THE POLICE SEAL BURNED AT GEIORGE FLOYD RIOTS

Minnesota Transitions Charter School, Minneapolis' third police precinct, and a car zone are among the few buildings individuals are suspected of lighting.

According to the local Star Tribune, more than 570 buildings were looted or destroyed after thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Twin Cities to protest Floyd's death.

At least 67 buildings are also believed to have been completely destroyed, authorities said.

"These fires have a negative impact on our communities, business owners, employees and their families," said Reed. "ATF is committed to working with our local, state and federal partners to identify and prosecute the perpetrators."

THE GOVERNOR OF MINNESOTA AUTHORIZES THE "FULL MOBILIZATION" OF THE NATIONAL STATE GUARD, SAYS THE PROTESTS ARE NO LONGER ABOUT THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

A Minnesota man was charged Monday with the burning of the Minneapolis Third Precinct.

Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, was charged with aiding and abetting arson fires at the police station on May 28.

Wolfe was arrested later Wednesday, when a home improvement store in St. Paul called police for an individual trying to enter the store.

He was found wearing body armor, a seat belt with handcuffs and an earpiece, and carrying a cane and knife, authorities said. He had also written his name on duct tape and affixed it to the back of his shirt.

Wolfe allegedly admitted to being on the premises, stealing police property and pushing a wheelbarrow into the fire to keep the flame burning.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The ATF has said it is working with the FBI, the St. Paul Police Department, the Minneapolis Police Department and the Minnesota State Fire Division to investigate fires in the Twin Cities.

The office encourages anyone with information related to the looting or arson to come forward to assist with ongoing investigations.