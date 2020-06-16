Athletes from Oregon and Arizona St challenge NCAA in federal court

Lawyers filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in federal court Monday that seeks to prevent the association from limiting the amount of money athletes can get from their names, images and likenesses.

The antitrust lawsuit by attorneys representing two current college athletes also seeks damages for possible past earnings that athletes have been denied by current NCAA rules. Arizona state swimmer Grant House and Oregon women's basketball player Sedona Prince are the plaintiffs.

They are suing the NCAA and the Power Five Conferences [Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference] for unspecified damages. The lawsuit seeks class action status.

The latest legal challenge comes when the NCAA is the process of changing its rules to allow college athletes to earn money from third parties for things like social media sponsorships, sponsorship deals, and personal appearances. The NCAA is also seeking help from Congress in the form of a federal law regarding compensation for name, image, and likeness that would replace the legislation being enacted at the state level.

Florida's governor signed a NIL bill last week that would go into effect in July 2021.

The lawsuit argues that by changing the course of name, image, and image compensation, the NCAA is contradicting its prior defense of the collegiate model.

"This is the needle the NCAA has had to thread," said Gave Feldman, director of the Tulane sports law program. "The NCAA has argued that any payment to college athletes should be tied to education or incidental to sports participation. Anything that is not tied to education or that is not incidental to athletic participation will destroy amateurism or destroy college sports.

"The plaintiffs now argue that compensation for name, image, and likeness is not tied to education and is not incidental to participation and therefore destroys the NCAA's own definition of amateurism and blurs the line between college and the professionals".

Feldman noted that the lawsuit can be used by the NCAA to show lawmakers why it needs federal protection.

"What incentive will that provide the NCAA to grant athletes economic rights if used to demonstrate that any other restrictions they have are illegal?" Feldman said.

The lead attorney in the latest NCAA case, Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, is a familiar legal enemy to the association. His firm has won two antitrust lawsuits against the NCAA in the past decade: the Ed O & # 39; Bannon case that challenged the NCAA's use of athletes' names, images, and likeness, and the so-called Alston case that indicted the NCAA and major conferences illegally limit compensation to athletes.