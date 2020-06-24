Atlanta armed protesters near the Rayshard Brooks shooting site say police & # 39; are not allowed & # 39; In the area

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

Armed protesters near the Brooks shooting site set up roadblocks, police say & # 39; Hannity & # 39; they are not allowed here & # 39;

At least three men brandishing long weapons, seen Tuesday night near Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta, where Rayshard Brooks was shot dead during his arrest on June 12, told Fox News that police are no longer was allowed in the area.

One man, who said he was holding a 12-gauge shotgun, told reporter Steve Harrigan that he was armed because there were no longer police officers to protect them. Another man said he lost confidence that the city police were committed to his promise to "serve and protect."

"The police do not have permission here because they are not here to protect us," said the man with the shotgun.

Harrigan told Sean Hannity of Fox News that she observed an obstacle with no police in sight. Early Wednesday morning, the Atlanta Police Department told Fox News in a statement: "APD is monitoring the situation and plans to coordinate with community leaders and the owner of Wendy's property to address security concerns and help. to preserve the peace of this community as soon as possible. "

Previously, the department's most recent tweet was released a few days ago, assuring residents that officers were still able to answer 911 calls. That tweet followed reports that some Atlanta police officers had been calling in sick, in what that the acting city police chief said it was an indication that they "might feel abandoned" by the city leadership. Click here for more information on our main story.

Former New York representative Engel lags behind AOC-backed challenger in preliminary primary results

New York veteran representative Eliot Engel, who was first elected to Congress in 1988 and rose to become one of the House's most powerful Democrats, was practically behind the principal of Jamaal Bowman High School in the Tuesday, possibly setting the stage for the second big surprise. a veteran Democratic congressman from New York City in just two years.

However, the primary in New York's 16th Congressional District was too early to call early Wednesday morning. Bowman, who was backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, had approximately 61 percent of the vote counted overnight. Engel was in second place with approximately 36 percent of the votes counted.

New York counties did not cast mail ballots Tuesday, which could account for more than half of the vote. Counties have until July 1 to begin publishing the results of mail-in ballots.

Engel serves as chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. A large number of powerful sponsors had been secured, including Hillary Clinton, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Also endorsed by Engel were the Black Caucus of Congress, the majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee of the House of Representatives Adam Schiff of California, the fellow representative of New York Hakeem Jeffries and the American senator Elizabeth Warren , D-Mass. Click here for more.

Defiant Bubba Wallace calls the rope a "straight rope" after the FBI says no crime occurred

In all his years in auto racing, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace said Tuesday night that he had never seen anything like what he described as a "direct tie" used as a door handle in his assigned garage. last week. Talladega Speedway in Alabama.

"I've been running all my life," Wallace told CNN's Don Lemon. “We have run out of hundreds of garages that never had garage pulls like that. So the people who want to call it a garage pull and take all the videos and photos of the knots as evidence, go ahead, but from the evidence that we have, and have, it's a direct noose. "

The FBI determined Tuesday that the rope had been hanging in the garage since last year, and was not intended to be a hate crime against Wallace, a 26-year-old Alabama native who is the only full-time African-American driver. on the NASCAR circuit. Click here for more.

