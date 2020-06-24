Atlanta armed protesters near the Rayshard Brooks shooting site say police are not allowed there

At least three men brandishing long guns, seen Tuesday night near Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta, where Rayshard Brooks was shot dead during his arrest earlier this month, Fox News was told that police are already was not allowed in the area.

One man, who said he was holding a 12-gauge shotgun, told reporter Steve Harrigan that he was armed because there were no longer police officers to protect them.

Another man said he lost confidence that the city police were committed to his promise to "serve and protect."

"The police do not have permission here because they are not here to protect us," said the man with the shotgun.

Harrigan told Sean Hannity of Fox News that she observed an obstacle with no police in sight. The Atlanta Police Department told Fox News in a statement Wednesday morning: "APD is monitoring the situation and plans to coordinate with community leaders and the owner of Wendy's property to address security concerns and help. to preserve the peace of this community as soon as possible. "

Previously, the department's most recent tweet was released a few days ago, assuring residents that officers were still able to answer 911 calls. That tweet followed reports that some Atlanta police officers had been calling in sick, in what that the acting city police chief said it was an indication that they "might feel abandoned" by the city leadership.

Brooks' murder on June 12 triggered violent protests in a city that was still recovering from protests over the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Protesters in Atlanta said the Brooks murder was another example of police brutality directed at the black community. In the aftermath of Brooks' death, the Atlanta Police Chief resigned and protesters burned down Wendy's restaurant.

An Atlanta police officer was fired, arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death, while another officer was reassigned, pending the results of an investigation.

Meanwhile, Atlanta authorities arrested arson suspect Natalie White, 29, on Tuesday afternoon for allegedly setting fire to the fast-food restaurant.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest on Twitter shortly after Brooks' funeral at the city's Ebenezer Baptist Church.

"The Fulton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit just arrested the Wendy Natalie White arson suspect moments ago," the office said. "White is being booked into the Fulton County Jail right now. This case is being investigated by @ATLFireRescue Arson unit. @FGTV @FultonInfo"

Floyd and Brooks' deaths have sparked a wave of protests against racial inequality, a movement to tear down Confederate statues and other symbols, and demands for the dismantling of police departments or the shifting of their funding to social services.

Police body camera video showed Brooks, 27, and the officers having a quiet, cooperative conversation for more than 40 minutes. A fight broke out when police tried to handcuff Brooks for being intoxicated behind the wheel of his car in a Wendy's car. Brooks grabbed an electric pistol from one of the officers and fired it in his direction as he tried to flee.

The attorney for the police officer who fired the fatal shot told Fox News last week that several claims by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. "were not true."

Lance LoRusso said that when his client, Garrett Rolfe, 26, fired his gun, Brooks was not "running away." He said Brooks "turned and offered extreme violence towards a uniformed police officer. If he could deploy the electric pistol." , would incapacitate Officer [Garrett] Rolfe through his armor, and at that point, if he decided to disarm another officer, he would be in possession of a firearm. "

Armed protesters who spoke to Fox News said they agreed with the city's chief prosecutor that the officers involved in the shooting could have resolved the interaction peacefully and that the blame should rest squarely on them.

The idea of ​​a "police-free" zone appears to be an emerging demand among protesters. The first major assault on police following Floyd's death was when protesters set fire to the Minneapolis police station that housed the officers involved in the deadly arrest.

Since then, calls to disburse and dissolve entire police departments have gained strength in some Democratic circles. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., The influential lawmaker, compared city police to cancer that must be removed.

Protesters in Seattle formed what they called CHOP – "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" – which they considered a "police-free" area in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood. City officials have been criticized for being too lenient with protesters, but two recent shootings, including one that caused the death, prompted Mayor Jenny Durkan to announce that an effort was being made to end the protest.

Harrigan asked the Atlanta gunmen what would happen if a police officer told them to drop their gun. One insisted that they were peaceful.

"It is my legal right to bear arms," ​​said the other, referring to the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. "And at no time will I allow my right to be disturbed."

Steve Harrigan, Nick Givas and The Fox News Associated Press contributed to this report.