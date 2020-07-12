Atlanta artist Chavis Flagg will not stop making music during the coronavirus pandemic

Flagg's impromptu performances aboard a Onewheel electric skateboard have helped duplicate the 24-year-old's social media over the past two weeks and earn some money during a time when live venues have closed for the city, he said. to CNN.
On Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. at 9:30 p.m. ET, Flagg earned approximately $ 300 in advice from people who stopped to thank him for his music and to ask him for songs. Since he started playing alongside Beltline about two weeks ago, he has performed music from Prince, Jimmy Hendrix and Pop Smoke. The Flagg kit includes a small amplifier and two JBL speakers connected to Onewheel.
"That's what people really enjoy about it; a guy can walk his dog and be with his girlfriend, and this guy comes up with an electric guitar in Onewheel and plays his favorite John Legend love song," Flagg said. .
Phase 1 includes an order for residents to stay home, except essential travel. The city was in Phase 2 reopening. Last week, Bottoms forced people within city limits to cover their faces. Georgia added a record 4,484 new coronavirus case reports in one day, the state department of public health said Friday.
Flagg Hope's performances help ease some of the stress that runs through the city.
"It was a bit depressing to see people walking with their heads down during the pandemic. It is a joy to be able to get close to someone and they do not expect this to happen. Seeing their face light up brings me joy and I can see why it brings joy to others." Flagg said.