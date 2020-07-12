Atlanta artist Chavis Flagg will not stop making music during the coronavirus pandemic

Flagg's impromptu performances aboard a Onewheel electric skateboard have helped duplicate the 24-year-old's social media over the past two weeks and earn some money during a time when live venues have closed for the city, he said. to CNN.

On Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. at 9:30 p.m. ET, Flagg earned approximately $ 300 in advice from people who stopped to thank him for his music and to ask him for songs. Since he started playing alongside Beltline about two weeks ago, he has performed music from Prince, Jimmy Hendrix and Pop Smoke. The Flagg kit includes a small amplifier and two JBL speakers connected to Onewheel.

Flagg's videos have been circulated on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter , collecting millions of visits. The attention has gotten so intense along the way that Flagg created a shirt with his cash app and the names of social media profiles.

"That's what people really enjoy about it; a guy can walk his dog and be with his girlfriend, and this guy comes up with an electric guitar in Onewheel and plays his favorite John Legend love song," Flagg said. .