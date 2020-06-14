Atlanta breaks out after Rayshard Brooks' death prompts police chief to resign

Protests and destruction erupted in Atlanta on Saturday night in response to the shooting death of a 27-year-old man by police outside a Wendy's fast food restaurant.

Television footage showed the restaurant on fire around 9:30 p.m. ET as rioters filled the parking lot where Brooks was shot in the back by police after allegedly grabbing an officer's electric pistol during a fight.

Smaller fires were also seen in the area.

Nearby, protesters rallied along University Avenue, with Atlanta police blocking the access ramps to Interstate 85, apparently to keep protesters off the road, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Earlier Saturday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that Chief of Police Erika Shields had resigned from the senior position, although the mayor said Shields would remain in the department.

"I don't think this was a justified use of lethal force," said Bottoms.

The Atlanta riots came as the entire nation continued to be in a state of disruption regarding police relations with African-Americans and other minority communities after the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

In the Atlanta incident, police were called Friday night about a man who was allegedly sleeping in a car that was blocking access to a Wendy's restaurant. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was investigating reports that the man, later identified as Brooks, had failed a sobriety test and was shot in a fight for the electric pistol.

Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat who gained national prominence by running for governor in 2018, tweeted that "sleeping in a drive-in theater should not end in death."

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp released a statement saying the Georgia Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into the incident that led to Brooks' death.

"I am confident that GBI Director Vic Reynolds and his team will follow the facts to ensure that justice is done," Kemp wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this story.