Atlanta cop who shot Rayshard Brooks could face serious murder: DA

Paul Howard, the Fulton County District Attorney, said Sunday that the 27-year-old black man who was shot dead during an encounter with two white officers "did not appear to pose any threat to anyone" and the charges could be brought as soon like Wednesday. .

"The fact that it escalates to his death seems irrational," Howard told CNN. He was referring to the death of Rayshard Brooks, who suffered two gunshot wounds to the back on Friday night, sparking further riots during national protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

A coroner said Sunday that gunshot wounds to the back created an organ failure due to blood loss.

"There really are three charges that are relevant: one would be the murder charge in the state of Georgia. That charge is a charge that is directly related to an attempt to kill, "Howard said." The second charge is a felony of murder and that is a charge that involves death as a result of the commission of an underlying felony. In this case, that underlying felony would be an aggravated assault. "

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will present the results of its investigation to prosecutors.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a protest broke out Saturday night at Wendy's where the shooting occurred and turned violent. The restaurant was burned down and protesters closed a highway. The report says the police used tear gas. The scene was chaotic and around 36 people were arrested.

Police said Sunday that the department killed Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, and officer Devin Brosnan was put into administrative service.

Agents were called Friday night over complaints of a car blocking Wendy's driveway. Rolfe arrived minutes later to perform a sobriety check.

"I know you're just doing your job," Brooks was heard saying on video. He mentioned that he was celebrating his daughter's birthday and admitted having had a few drinks.

Brooks, the father of four, on Friday celebrated the eighth birthday of one of his daughters.

Rolfe did not tell Brooks the results, although his body camera recorded a digital reading of 0.108, higher than the 0.08-gram blood alcohol content considered too intoxicated to drive in Georgia.

Then he tried to make an arrest.

The video shows each officer grabbing one of Brooks' wrists as Rolfe tries to handcuff him. Brooks tries to run and the officers take him to the ground.

One of the cameras on the board recorded the fight. As Brooks struggles to his feet, Brosnan presses a Taser against his leg and threatens to stun him. Brooks takes the Taser and starts running.

Rolfe fires his Taser and a howl can be heard over the electrical creak of the weapon. Rolfe runs after Brooks and seconds later three shots sound.

Both officers' body cameras were thrown to the ground in the fight, and none of the four police cameras captured the shooting. Images released by a Wendy security camera showed Brooks turning and pointing an object in his hand at one of the officers, who was behind him. The officer pulls out his gun and shoots.

"As I was chasing him, he turned around and started shooting the Taser at me," Rolfe told a supervisor after the shooting in a videotaped conversation. "… He definitely shot me at least once."

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said Sunday that she could not confirm whether Brooks fired the Taser. L. Chris Stewart, an attorney for the Brooks family, said the officer who shot him should be charged with "an unwarranted use of deadly force, amounting to murder."

Ben Carson, Secretary, US Department of Housing and Urban Development. In the USA, he said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday" that "we don't know what the officer was thinking when someone turns around and points a gun at him." Are you absolutely sure it's a non-lethal weapon? This is not a clear circumstance. "

Frank Miles and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.