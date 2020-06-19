Atlanta cops continue to call jobless amid claims of "no direction" by new leadership: report

According to a report, Atlanta police officers continue to call without a job as concerns are raised about the lack of direction from the department's new leadership.

The calls began Wednesday after a district attorney announced charges against two Atlanta officers in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. Fox5 Atlanta says it received advice from officers who called or left work again during Thursday night's shift, although the department has not confirmed the information.

"Cops are like you're convicted if you do, damn if you don't," DeKalb County Police Commissioner KD Johnson told the station. . "

ATLANTA POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICERS WILL RECEIVE $ 500 BONUS, REPORTS SAY

GEORGIA POLICE UNION OFFICER: ATLANTA CALLS ARE "FULLY UNDERSTANDABLE"

The June 12 shooting against Brooks prompted the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields. Provisional Corrections Chief Rodney Bryant now serves as interim city police chief until a permanent replacement is found.

But the transition has not been easy, Fox5 Atlanta reports.

"The officers I have spoken to say they have no instructions from the new leadership and that is a concern because they need to know who supports them," Johnson told the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson said officers now feel conflicted about whether or not to call from work in the future.

"They swore an oath, so when you call a sick person, your fellow officer will likely put himself in danger because he will not have the proper support. So, you will have some officers who will go to work, but will they be proactive?" Police don't know what to do, they will just sit down and do nothing and the public will be at risk. "