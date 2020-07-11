Atlanta Dream: WNBA team supports Black Lives Matter after Loeffler's letter

"We are strong and we are not afraid," the women wrote in the statement issued through their team's Twitter account. "We offer a voice to those who don't have it."
"Subscribing to a particular political agenda undermines the potential of the sport and sends a message of exclusion," he wrote.
The full statement issued by the Dream players says: "Black Lives Matter. We are the women of the Atlanta Dream. We are women who support a movement. We are strong and we are not afraid. We offer a voice to those who have no voice. Our team is United in the Black Lives Movement. It is not extreme to demand change after centuries of inequality. This is not a political statement. It is a statement of humanity. Black Lives Matter – The Players of the Atlanta Dream "