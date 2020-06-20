Atlanta investigators identify suspect in Wendy's arson case

Atlanta arson investigators said Saturday they identified a suspected woman who is being sought in connection with the Wendy fire that occurred after the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.

The Atlanta Fire Department obtained an arrest warrant for Natalie White, 29, for first-degree arson, which is considered a felony in the state of Georgia, Fox 5 reported.

White's face was captured by video surveillance and shared during a press conference Tuesday at a fire station on Manford Road.

The above images reportedly showed one suspect wearing black clothing and a face covering, while the other, who turned out to be white, was unmasked and wearing a black top with a purple shirt wrapped around his waist.

Authorities said White is suspected of setting the Wendy's on fire on June 13 and that additional arrests could result.

The state's State Fire Control Board had offered an additional $ 10,000 reward in Wendy's case after authorities previously announced a $ 10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with potential information on White's location, or additional tips related to the fire, should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or the Fire Information Line at 1-800-282-5804.

The restaurant, which is located in the southwestern part of the city, was the place where Brooks was shot dead by police last Friday. Officers responded to a call about a man asleep behind the wheel of his car near the entrance.

The dashboard body and camera video now shows former officer Garrett Rolfe and officer Devin Brosnan talking to Brooks for nearly 30 minutes on suspicion of DUI. Her blood alcohol level was recorded as .108 when the legal limit is .08, according to reports.

Brooks broke free and fought with the police, turning off his body cameras. In the video, they could be heard warning Brooks that they were going to try it out. Brooks finally got Brosnan's Taser in the fight, before a chase ensued. A few moments before the shots rang out, Brooks turned to the officers with the Taser in hand. He was shot twice in the back.

Rolfe was forcibly fired after the incident. The move followed the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields.

Rolfe and Brosnan turned themselves in to authorities on Friday after the Fulton County District Attorney filed charges against them.

Brosnan, 26, had a firm bond on aggravated assault charges and three counts of violating his oath of office in connection with the incident.

Rolfe, 27, will face 11 charges, including serious murder and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The felony murder charge against him carries a life sentence or the death penalty if prosecutors decide the case warrants such measures.