Atlanta man was shot dead helping driver jump his car

Atlanta authorities are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a man Sunday trying to help someone with his car at a city service station where Secoriea Turner was fatally shot the night before.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Christopher Brooks, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police told 11 Alive that Brooks was helping the driver jump his car around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

The station reported that Chevron Station is one block from where Rayshard Brooks was killed after a fight with police. The area has been hit hard by protesters who set fire to the restaurant. The station reported that police believe the shooting may have been the result of a stray bullet. Two others were injured.

Governor Brian Kemp, Republican governor of the state, declared a state of emergency and authorized the activation of up to 1,000 National Guard soldiers after a weekend of violence in Atlanta that left five people dead, including Turner.

"The peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous and destructive agenda. Now innocent Georgians are under attack, shot and left for dead, ”he said. "This anarchy must be stopped and order restored in our capital city."

Associated Press contributed to this report.