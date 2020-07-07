Atlanta Mayor Faces Criticism For Early Management Of Protest Site

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has been seen as a viable vice president choice for Joe Biden, will likely have to respond to criticism of her handling of reports of armed protesters occupying the area around a Wendy restaurant where a black man was shot dead by a black man. a white police officer last month.

A Fox News news team last month observed a group of gunmen at the scene and there has been new scrutiny over handling the city riots after the murder of an 8-year-old girl who was shot dead nearby from place to place. Fourth of July.

Bottoms made headlines for their tough stance after the shooting. She said at a press conference that "enough is enough."

“We have talked about this movement that is taking place across the United States and at this moment when we have the ears and interests of people across the country and around the world who say they want to see change. But the difference right now with the civil rights movement: In the civil rights movement, there was a common and defined enemy, ”he said. "We are fighting the internal enemy when we are shooting ourselves on our streets."

His comments came in the wake of the murder of Secoriea Turner.

"You can't blame a police officer," said the mayor. "You can't say this about criminal justice reform. Is it some people who carry some guns that shot a car with an 8-year-old baby in the car for what?

The murder drew national attention and prompted state governor Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency, authorizing the activation of up to 1,000 national guards after a bloody weekend that left five dead, including Turner.

But Turner's murder raised questions about how the city allowed the unrest to continue for weeks, despite reports of armed protesters and groups blocking a city street.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Turner was traveling in the back seat of his mother's car when she was hit by gunshots. The newspaper said a group detained the mother. There have been two other reports of shootings at the scene and "last week, armed individuals in Wendy & # 39; s threatened to shoot an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter and photographer," the newspaper said.

AJC said it contacted the mayor's office about why the city was unable to clear protesters, but the mayor's office had no comment. An after-hours email from Fox News to the office was also not immediately answered.

But the protest at Wendy's appears to be eerily similar to Seattle's CHOP after reports from Washington state indicated that protesters formed their own armed security that banned police from the scene, a claim the city denied.

President Trump has been one of the main critics of the Democratic leadership during the protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody. Bottoms, who has just announced that he has COVID-19, now appears to be vulnerable to renewed criticism for not controlling the protest earlier. Bottoms has reminded critics that the state has an "open transportation law," creating legal obstacles.

On July 24, Steve Harrington, a reporter for Fox News, said he observed an obstacle at the scene with no police in sight. The Atlanta Police Department told Fox News in a statement at the time that "APD is monitoring the situation and plans to coordinate with community leaders and the owner of Wendy's property to address security concerns and help preserve the peace of this community as soon as possible. "

Police did not immediately respond to an email Tuesday morning about the new criticism. But like the Seattle CHOP, a deadly shooting was required for the city to act decisively, according to reports.

Richard Rose, president of the NAACP branch in Atlanta, told AJC that the protest should not have "resulted in shooting."

“The political leadership should have anticipated and extended. They can't keep reacting, "he said.

Gregg Re and The Fox News Associated Press contributed to this report.