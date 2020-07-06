Atlanta Mayor makes passionate plea after murder of 8-year-old boy near Black Lives Matter protest site

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

Atlanta Mayor asks citizens to stop "shooting each other" after the murder of a child: "Enough is enough"

At an emotional press conference Sunday night, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called on citizens to stop "shooting each other on our streets" after an eight-year-old girl was killed in shots on July 4. near a Wendy & # 39; s that has become a flashpoint of protests against the Black Lives Matter police in town.

Bottoms, a Democrat who is considered a possible running mate for Joe Biden, made the comments while struggling through tears, and the nation suffered a new wave of violence in cities across the country. Sixty-three people were injured and 17 died in Chicago, including two children, over the weekend; and in New York City, 44 were injured and at least six killed.

"Enough is enough," Bottoms said. "Enough is enough. We have talked about this movement that is taking place across the United States and right now where we have the ears and interests of people across the country and around the world who say they want to see change. But the difference at the moment with the civil rights movement: the civil rights movement, there was a common enemy defined. We are fighting against the internal enemy when we are shooting ourselves in our streets. " Click here for more information on our main story.

Other related developments:

– Violence in New York City: 8 dead over the weekend of July 4

– Trump says feds are ready to help violence-ridden July 4 weekend

– Record background checks indicate public fear of the & # 39; disbursement police & # 39; movement, says gun rights activist

Biden says he is going to 'transform' the nation if elected, which fuels speculation

Joe Biden tweeted Sunday night that if elected, his administration "will not only rebuild this nation, but we will transform it," sparking online speculation about what exactly in the country it will transform.

The tweet comes after a politically charged July 4 weekend as the country works to handle a further surge in COVID-19 cases and tries to break out of weeks of tense protests that have resulted in a split each time. highest among Democrats and Republicans.

Biden's tweet did not specify what exactly he means by transforming the country. His critics on the left have expressed concern that he served at the top echelon of government for more than 40 years and did not help solve these important problems in the past. His right-wing critics insist that a Biden White House will take marching orders from wing representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– Possible Biden VP election dodges question on shooting down George Washington statues

– Andrew McCarthy: & # 39; President Biden & # 39; it would be music to the Russian and Taliban ears

Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 after battle of coronavirus, announces his wife Amanda Kloots

The Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, 41, died after a battle with the coronavirus that dragged on for months, his wife announced Sunday night.

Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram: “God has another angel in heaven now. My dear husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded by love for his family, singing and praying as he gently left this land. I am incredulous and suffering everywhere. My heart is broken because I can't imagine our lives without it. "

Cordero entered the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 and had been on a ventilator and unconscious after contracting COVID-19. His fight had consisted of a leg amputation and multiple mini-punches while fighting other ailments. Click here to read more.

Other related developments:

– Texas Coronavirus Hospitalizations Reach New Daily High

– US coronavirus cases drop as the world sets a record for new cases in a 24-hour period

– Camp Trump announces second rally since virus outbreak

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S READINGS

The FDA commissioner lobbied over Trump's claim of & # 39; 99 percent & # 39; of coronavirus cases & # 39; harmless & # 39 ;.

Jeffrey Epstein's accuser calls the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell "one of the best days of my life."

The famous car & # 39; Dukes of Hazzard & # 39; The Confederate flag will remain on display at the Illinois Auto Museum.

The remains of Vanessa Guillén, a missing soldier from Fort Hood, are identified, according to the family's attorney.

Two planes collide over Lake Coeur d & # 39; Alene, eight feared dead.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

Stock futures point to gains as the new week begins.

New York coronavirus lock lifts for nail salons, tattoo parlors, tanning on Mondays, but not indoor dining.

Uber to Acquire Postmates in $ 2.65B Deal: Report.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened in "This Day in History".

Some parting words

Steve Hilton says what the Trump campaign must do to jumpstart his reelection campaign.

Not registered with Fox News First yet? Click here to find out what you are missing.

Fox News First is compiled by Bryan Robinson of Fox News. Thanks for making us your first choice in the morning! Stay safe, healthy and try to stay positive – tough times don't last forever and we will get through it as a nation. See you in your inbox first thing on Tuesday morning.