Atlanta Mayor Orders Police Reforms After Rayshard Brooks Assassination

President Trump crosses the south lawn of the White House on June 14. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday to establish a national certification system for law enforcement agencies and a database to better track excessive use of force by police officers throughout the country, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

The executive order is still being finalized, but key provisions in the current draft of the order include broadly supported modest directives intended to foster higher standards among police departments and leave the prospect of more meaningful police reform in hands of Congress.

An informed source on the executive order text said it is relatively muted when it comes to radical police reforms that have recently been discussed by members of both parties. The order relies heavily on lawmakers to do the heavy lifting, as the President has privately expressed caution in alienating police officers by going too far.

Trump has yet to comprehensively address the issues of police reform or even acknowledge systemic racism in the United States. He has not been heavily involved in drafting the executive order. Instead, the President has directed his energy to deliver a message of harsh law and order and falsely portray peaceful protesters as mostly violent.

The executive order is also expected to direct the secretary of health and human services to encourage police departments to incorporate mental health professionals in their response to calls related to mental health, homelessness, and addiction. as well as finding resources to help police departments contract mental health. correspondents, said the source.

Ja & # 39; Ron Smith, deputy assistant to the president, confirmed Monday morning that the executive order will seek to incentivize police departments to include mental health professionals as correspondents.

"The correspondents would allow the police to do their job, but they would bring in social workers and experts who deal with mental health and address issues like drug addiction or alcohol addiction or even other issues like homelessness," he said. Smith on Fox News Channel.

The executive order is also expected to include language acknowledging that some law enforcement officials have abused their authority and will urge Congress to pass legislation on police reform.

What is Congress doing? Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are working to advance two competing bills, and Democratic legislation goes further in several respects by banning stranglings and arrest warrants. White House officials have been coordinating with South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the only black Republican senator, who is leading the Republican Party's legislative effort.

While Trump has hesitated to get on the subject of police reform, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner and Smith, have been leading an effort within the White House to seek proposals for police reform from advocates of reform. from criminal justice and police groups following the murder of George Floyd.

While Trump noted last week that he can support the choke ban, the executive order is not expected to lead to a total ban.

"I don't like throttling," Trump said in a Fox News interview last week, before quickly suggesting that some situations might make the use of a choke appropriate.

"I think the concept of strangulation sounds so innocent, so perfect, and then you realize if it's one on one, now if it's two on one, that's a little bit different story, depending, depending on the toughness and the strength You know, we're talking about toughness and strength. We're talking, there's something physical here too. But if a police officer is in a fight, and he has someone in a stranglehold … "Trump said. "That said, it would be, I think, a very good thing that, generally speaking, should be ended."