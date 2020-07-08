Atlanta Mayor Says Increase In Shooting Is Due To "Perfect Storm Of Anguish"

"I think it's just this perfect storm of angst in America," Bottoms said on "Good Morning America."

"I think people are obviously anxious and even angry about Covid-19. Loved ones are dying. People are losing their jobs. I think there is a lot of frustration, a lot of angst."

"It doesn't give people much hope and I think everything is converging and we are seeing it happening and spilling on the streets of Atlanta and we are seeing it throughout the country and then you add, in addition to that, the cases that we have all witnessed of police brutality and everything has come together in a violent way, "he said.

His comments came a day after the Republicans Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency and activated up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard soldiers after what his press release described as "weeks of violent crime and destruction of property in the city of Atlanta."

"The peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous and destructive agenda. Now innocent Georgians are under attack, shot and killed," Kemp said in a statement. "This anarchy must be stopped and order restored in our capital city."

Troops will be deployed as needed to protect state buildings, including the State Capitol, the headquarters of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the governor's mansion and the Georgia World Congress Center, reports CNN affiliate WSB.

Bottoms, a top candidate for presumptive fellow Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, said she disagrees with Kemp's decision and said she activated the National Guard without asking if the city needed help.

Atlanta was the site of protests opposed to police violence against blacks, particularly after the murder of Rayshard Brooks by the Atlanta police outside of Wendy & # 39; s pass.

Across the country, major US cities are seeing an increase in shooting and murder in the wake of these protests and the end of pandemics of orders to stay home. These cities, including Atlanta, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, are also seeing a significant decline in other violent and property crimes.

There is an increase in shooting but a fall in other crimes

The Atlanta police publish eight serious crimes weekly on their site: murders, rapes, robberies, robberies, aggravated assaults, auto thefts, other auto thefts and robberies.

As of June 27, the last date for which crime data is available in Atlanta, there were 50 murders in Atlanta compared to 46 at this time in 2019 and 41 murders at this point in 2018.

Total murders this year so far are slightly below 55 murders in late June 2016, when cities across the country saw Black Lives Matter protests against police violence sparked by the Alton Sterling murders and Philando Castile.

Additionally, the 282 shooting incidents so far in 2020 in Atlanta is a 19% increase from that point last year, the data shows.

The increase is even more dramatic in the past 28 days compared to the same 28-day period in 2019, as murders in Atlanta have increased from six to 14 and shooting incidents have nearly doubled.

But at the same time, the reported burglaries, burglaries, auto thefts, other burglaries and thefts have decreased by at least 14% compared to this same point in 2019, as well as this point in 2018. Aggravated assaults have changed from last year total to June 27, while reported violations are down 59%.

In total, the total number of serious criminal incidents so far this year is much lower than in previous years.

As of June 27 in Atlanta, there have been around 9,500 incidents of those eight most serious crimes: an 18% decrease from the same point in 2019 and a 22% decrease from the same point in 2018.

Similarly, at the end of June, there were around 12,400 of these eight serious crimes in 2018, 12,200 in 2017 and 13,600 in 2016, according to data from the Atlanta police. And all of these totals are well below crime numbers at the end of June 2009, when there were 18,900 of these incidents.

Overall, the data is broadly consistent with the nationwide decline in violent crime in recent decades from its peak in the early 1990s.

Why are big cities seeing similar trends?

This trend is not specific to Atlanta, as New York City has also seen an increase in shootings and murders this year, but a decrease in most other crimes. New York Police Department officials have attributed the increases to the coronavirus pandemic and protests against police brutality, as well as to New York-specific issues such as reforming the state bond and decreasing incarceration in jail. from Rikers Island.

Criminologists are still trying to understand why so many American cities have seen similar trends. A report commissioned by the Arnold Ventures Philanthropy said homicide rates declined in April and May in most major US cities, probably due to coronavirus business closings and orders to stay home.

"Homicides depend on relatively vibrant patterns of activity: lots of people on the street," Richard Rosenfeld of the University of Missouri-St. Professor Louis and co-author of the report told the philanthropy newsletter. "When the streets are empty, the opportunities for all kinds of street crime diminish."

Thomas Abt, a member of the Criminal Justice Council and another author of the report, told CNN last week that there appeared to be a connection between violence and the "legitimacy" of the state and law enforcement.

"As legitimacy declines, people in these communities simply do not use the criminal justice system to mediate conflict and instead resort to violence," it said in the bulletin.

"We saw a significant increase in homicides after the riots in Ferguson, Baltimore, Chicago and elsewhere. We may face the same thing in the wake of the George Floyd protests."