Atlanta Mayor Says Increase In Shooting Is Due To "Perfect Storm Of Anguish"

"I think it's just this perfect storm of angst in America," Bottoms said on "Good Morning America."
"I think people are obviously anxious and even angry about Covid-19. Loved ones are dying. People are losing their jobs. I think there is a lot of frustration, a lot of angst."
"It doesn't give people much hope and I think everything is converging and we are seeing it happening and spilling on the streets of Atlanta and we are seeing it throughout the country and then you add, in addition to that, the cases that we have all witnessed of police brutality and everything has come together in a violent way, "he said.
"The peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous and destructive agenda. Now innocent Georgians are under attack, shot and killed," Kemp said in a statement. "This anarchy must be stopped and order restored in our capital city."
Troops will be deployed as needed to protect state buildings, including the State Capitol, the headquarters of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the governor's mansion and the Georgia World Congress Center, reports CNN affiliate WSB.
Atlanta was the site of protests opposed to police violence against blacks, particularly after the murder of Rayshard Brooks by the Atlanta police outside of Wendy & # 39; s pass.
There is an increase in shooting but a fall in other crimes
The Atlanta police publish eight serious crimes weekly on their site: murders, rapes, robberies, robberies, aggravated assaults, auto thefts, other auto thefts and robberies.
Additionally, the 282 shooting incidents so far in 2020 in Atlanta is a 19% increase from that point last year, the data shows.
But at the same time, the reported burglaries, burglaries, auto thefts, other burglaries and thefts have decreased by at least 14% compared to this same point in 2019, as well as this point in 2018. Aggravated assaults have changed from last year total to June 27, while reported violations are down 59%.
In total, the total number of serious criminal incidents so far this year is much lower than in previous years.
As of June 27 in Atlanta, there have been around 9,500 incidents of those eight most serious crimes: an 18% decrease from the same point in 2019 and a 22% decrease from the same point in 2018.
Why are big cities seeing similar trends?
"Homicides depend on relatively vibrant patterns of activity: lots of people on the street," Richard Rosenfeld of the University of Missouri-St. Professor Louis and co-author of the report told the philanthropy newsletter. "When the streets are empty, the opportunities for all kinds of street crime diminish."
Thomas Abt, a member of the Criminal Justice Council and another author of the report, told CNN last week that there appeared to be a connection between violence and the "legitimacy" of the state and law enforcement.
"As legitimacy declines, people in these communities simply do not use the criminal justice system to mediate conflict and instead resort to violence," it said in the bulletin.
"We saw a significant increase in homicides after the riots in Ferguson, Baltimore, Chicago and elsewhere. We may face the same thing in the wake of the George Floyd protests."
