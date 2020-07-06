Atlanta Mayor says Wendy & # 39; s, occupied by protesters, will be expelled after the shooting; 8 year old girl murdered

After a night of a dozen shootings, including one in which an 8-year-old girl was killed, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Sunday that protesters could no longer occupy the Wendy & # 39; s where an officer from Police shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last month.

The girl, identified by police as Secoriea Turner, was killed near the site where Brooks was shot on June 12, Fox 5 of Atlanta reported, citing police.

Police said Turner was traveling in a car with her mother and another adult when a group fired multiple shots at the vehicle and hit the girl.

Turner died in a nearby hospital. No suspects have been identified. The police were investigating.

"We are now demanding action for Secoriea Turner and all the other people who were killed in Atlanta last night," Bottoms said during a press conference on Sunday night. "Enough is enough. If you want people to take us seriously and they don't want us to lose this movement, we cannot lose each other."

Bottoms said the family had been trying to get around the barriers outside of Wendy's just before the shooting, WSB-TV reported. The city has reportedly attempted to tear down the barriers several times in the past few weeks.

"By the time an 8-year-old baby dies, the discussions are over," Bottoms said, announcing that the city will no longer negotiate with protesters and will clear the area.

Last month Fox News spoke to three nearby gunmen who said they would not let the police in.

"The police are not allowed here because they are not here to protect us," one man told Steve Harrigan of Fox News one night.

Within hours of the mayor's announcement Sunday, three more people were shot, including one fatal, according to a WGCL reporter.

Police were offering a prize of up to $ 10,000 for information leading to the arrests and charges of any of the suspects involved.