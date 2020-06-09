Atlanta mayor urges people to stay in line to vote despite long delays

"If you are online, PLEASE do not allow your vote to be deleted", Bottoms tweeted Tuesday in the morning. PLEASE stay online. You should be offered a provisional ballot if the machines don't work.

Bottoms' statement preceded Georgia's secretary of state and the speaker of the state's House of Representatives who later called Tuesday to investigate voting delays in Atlanta and across Georgia. The state has faced voting problems due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, with the Georgia primaries twice postponed due to health problems regarding exposure to Covid-19, and the state sending absentee ballot requests at 6.9 millions of registered voters in the state.

Bottoms tweeted Tuesday morning after learning that multiple voting machines across the city of Atlanta and Fulton County were not working.

"Voters lined up at Ralph Bunche's compound, one of Atlanta's largest, say that NONE of the machines is working. Please address this as soon as possible," Bottoms said. tweeted , tagging Twitter accounts for Fulton County and several of its county commissioners. She celebrated that "lines are wrapped around buildings" in some places, citing anecdotes of voters waiting in line for eight hours to vote.