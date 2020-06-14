Atlanta neighborhood shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured, police say

Two people were killed and at least five others were injured in a shooting in an Atlanta-area neighborhood on Saturday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Edgewood neighborhood in northeast Atlanta around 5:45 p.m. after shooting at a crowd of people, FOX5 Atlanta reported.

According to the station, police said five victims were found at the scene and were taken to hospital in serious condition. Two other victims were rushed to the hospital before police arrived.

Two of the victims died from their injuries while the other five are in stable condition, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing a police spokesperson.

The circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately clear.

Police released a photo of a dark-colored pickup truck believed to be involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspects should call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, send an information text message to 274637, or visit the Crime Stoppers website.