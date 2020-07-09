Atlanta offers a $ 20,000 reward for help finding the killer of Secoriea Turner, shot dead near Wendy & # 39; s

Atlanta police await recently released video evidence and a $ 20,000 reward will help them arrest the man who shot and killed Secoriea Turner, 8, near Wendy, where Rayshard Brooks was shot dead after a fight with officers last month.

The girl was with her mother and another adult when the shots hit her vehicle and fatally hit her on July 4, police said.

At least two men are believed to have opened fire on the vehicle after it was converted into a liquor store parking lot, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

THE MAYOR OF ATLANTA CALLS ON CITIZENS TO STOP SHOOTING EACH OTHER & # 39; AFTER THE MURDER OF THE BLM PROTEST SITE NEAR 8 YEARS

Protesters reportedly set up illegal barricades around Wendy & # 39; s, and when the car carrying Secoriea pulled off the road, police said a group of gunmen confronted the driver.

At least two of them opened fire, firing multiple rounds at the vehicle, which rushed to the Atlanta Medical Center, where the girl was pronounced dead.

The recently released surveillance video shows a dark-skinned man wearing a white T-shirt and black pants while walking with a rifle. Police said they want to identify him and speak to him and at least one other man regarding the shooting.

The other suspect, who is not visible in the video, was wearing all black, police said.

Secoriea's murder prompted Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to crack down on protesters who had occupied the area after Brooks was shot dead in a shooting involving police last month. Two officers have been charged in connection with his death.

RAYSHARD BROOKS KILLING: OLD ATLANTA GARRETT ROLFE OFFICER LOADED WITH MURDER

"By the time an 8-year-old baby dies, the discussions are over," he said Sunday night.

But hours after she promised to clear the area, at least three more people had been shot nearby, according to Fox 5. One of them died.

The reward for information leading to an arrest has doubled from the $ 10,000 offered earlier this week. Anonymous tips can be placed with Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or online at StopCrimeATL.com.

