Atlanta officer's attorney charged with murder says Rayshard Brooks "wasn't running" when he died

The attorney for a former Atlanta police officer facing a felony murder charge in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks last week told "The Ingraham Angle" in an exclusive interview on Wednesday that several claims made by the district attorney when he announced that the charges "were not true."

Lance LoRusso also told host Laura Ingraham that he was "tired of people saying that Mr. Brooks was running away."

"Mr. Brooks was not running away," he said. "Mr. Brooks turned and offered extreme violence towards a uniformed police officer. If he could deploy the Taser, he would disable Officer [Garrett] Rolfe through his armor and, at that point, if he decided to disarm another officer, he would be in possession of a firearm. "

Ingraham told LoRusso that Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. seemed to emphasize the first part of the meeting in which Brooks is seen cordially speaking with Rolfe, the LoRusso client, and Devin Brosnan, instead from the later dispute with the officers in which Brooks steals one of his stun guns.

"I have no idea why [Howard] is doing that," LoRusso said. "There are a lot of things I have no idea [about]. He's saying that one of the officers [Brosnan] is cooperating with the district attorney's office. That officer's attorney said that's not true."

LoRusso also responded to Howard's claims that officers did not provide medical assistance to Brooks for two minutes and 12 seconds after he was shot and that Rolfe kicked Brooks while he was dying.

"My client never kicked Mr. Brooks," said the attorney. "If there was a video of my client kicking Mr. Brooks, you would have seen it.

"He [the DA] shows an alembic [where] one leg is planted and the other bent. It could be bending over to try to give him first aid, it could have been when he was trying to assess if he needed handcuffs." This officer gave him CPR, monitored his pulse before that, spoke to him to try to keep him breathing, and requested EMS and coordinated other efforts on the scene.

"And the other thing the prosecutor said was that he had never seen another officer agree to testify against a bad officer," LoRusso continued. "My client [Rolfe] testified against an Atlanta police officer on the grand jury when that officer had done something wrong. So this is an officer who is known to the law enforcement community, is known to the office of the district attorney, and was actually released from another use of force [incident] and testified on behalf of the district attorney to prosecute a bad officer. "