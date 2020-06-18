Atlanta officer's attorney says his client has not agreed to be a "state witness"

In a statement obtained by CNN, the law firm representing former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe says his actions were justified in the Rayshard Brooks shooting.

Lawyers said in a statement that "the loss of life is tragic in any event," but "Officer Rolfe's actions were justified."

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced charges against Rolfe earlier today. Rolfe, who shot Brooks three times in Atlanta during an arrest attempt, faces 11 charges, including one felony.

About the case: The incident began when police responded to a report of a man sleeping in his car on the fast-food restaurant's self-service driveway. After quietly chatting with officers and failing a breathalyzer test, Brooks resisted when officers moved to handcuff him on suspicion of drunk driving.

The video shows Officer Devin Brosnan, Rolfe, and Brooks fighting on the ground before Brooks grabs an officer's Taser and begins to flee. As officers chase him, Brooks points the Taser over his shoulder at Rolfe, who then shoots him multiple times, the surveillance video shows. Brooks was hit twice in the back and died at a nearby hospital.

Rolfe's attorneys explained why they believe their clients' actions were justified in the statement.

"A peace officer can use deadly force to 1. arrest an alleged criminal when he reasonably believes that the suspect represents an immediate threat of physical violence to the officer or others, 2. to protect himself and others from life-threatening injury. , and 3. to avoid committing a forced felony. Mr. Brooks violently attacked two officers and disarmed one of them. When Mr. Brooks turned and pointed an item at Officer Rolfe, any officer would have reasonably believed that he intended to disarm, disable or seriously injure him, "the attorneys said.

At the press conference today, Howard, the district attorney, said that after shooting Brooks, Rolfe said "I've got it" and kicked him. Brosnan then stood on Brooks' shoulder, Howard said.

Officers did not provide medical assistance to Brooks for more than two minutes after he was shot, Howard said.