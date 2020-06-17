Atlanta officials charged with Brooks' death must surrender before 6 p.m. Thursday

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said former Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe kicked Rayshard Brooks "while he was on the ground, while he was there fighting for his life" after he was shot.

Howard said the other officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan, was standing on Brooks' shoulders "while fighting for his life."

"Once Mr. Brooks was shot, there is an Atlanta policy that requires officers to provide prompt medical attention to Mr. Brooks or anyone who is injured. But after Mr. Brooks was shot, over a period of two minutes and 12 seconds, there was no medical attention applied to Mr. Brooks, "said the district attorney.

At the press conference, Howard showed a photo that he says shows Rolfe kicking Brooks after he was shot. There were audible gasps in the room when Howard revealed the image:

