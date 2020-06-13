Atlanta police chief resigns amid backlash over fatal shooting by black man

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Saturday that the city's police chief had submitted his resignation just hours after the fatal shooting of a black man who fought with police during a sobriety test.

Bottoms said it was the decision of Police Chief Erika Shields to resign the position, which he assumed in 2016. According to Bottoms, he will remain with the city in an undetermined position.

"Because of his desire for Atlanta to be a model of what meaningful reform should be like across the country, Chief Shields has offered to immediately step down as Chief of Police so the city can urgently move forward and rebuild trust. so desperately needed throughout our country. Communities, "Bottoms said, according to ABC News.

Provisional Corrections Chief Rodney Bryant will serve as interim chief of police until a permanent replacement is found.

The incident occurred when Atlanta and other cities were already recovering from the death of George Floyd and the massive protests that ensued. With tensions already on fire, Saturday's shooting of Rayshard Brooks, 27, exacerbated the cases of high-profile black men killed during police encounters.

Authorities contend that Brooks grabbed an officer's Taser and ran with it. During a press conference, Bottoms said he did not believe the use of lethal force was justified and that he requested that the officer involved be fired.

"I don't think this is a justified use of lethal force and I have called for the officer's immediate termination," Bottoms said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), which is investigating the shooting, said the deadly confrontation began with officers who responded to a complaint that a man was sleeping in a car blocking the restaurant's driveway. The GBI said Brooks failed a field sobriety test and then resisted officers' attempts to arrest him.

The GBI released the video from the security camera of the shooting on Saturday. The images show a man running away from two policemen as he raises a hand, holding some kind of object, towards an officer who is a few steps behind him. The officer pulls out his gun and shoots as the man continues to run, then falls to the ground in the parking lot.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said Brooks had grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and appeared to be aiming at the officer while on the run, prompting the officer to take up his weapon.

In a scathing statement, the NAACP accused the Atlanta Police Department of continuing to "terrorize protesters and murder unarmed black bodies."

A crowd of approximately 150 protesters, including members of the Brooks family, gathered Saturday outside the restaurant where he was shot. Police closed the streets for several blocks around the restaurant as protesters marched peacefully on the streets.

Gerald Griggs, attorney and vice president of the NAACP chapter of Atlanta, estimated that there were 150 people protesting on the scene while walking with them on Saturday afternoon.

"People are upset," said Griggs. "They want to know why their beloved brother Rayshard Brooks was shot dead when he was simply asleep on the passenger side and doing nothing."

On Saturday Bottoms expressed their condolences for the Brooks family.

"There are no words strong enough to express how sincerely I am sorry for your loss," he said.

"I hope that you will find some comfort in the swift actions that have been taken today and the significant reforms that our city will implement on behalf of the countless men and women who have lost their lives in this country."

Associated Press contributed to this report.