Atlanta police chief resigns just 2 weeks after receiving national praise

Just two weeks before Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned amid protests Saturday over a black man shot dead by an Atlanta police officer on Friday night, he was receiving praise in the media. nationals.

Journalists and commentators were impressed in late May when Shields became involved with protesters after George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis.

The chief walked through a crowd of protesters in Atlanta following Floyd's death on May 25, listening to his concerns and promising to work to bring about a change in the way police officers interact with the community.

"I hear you. I have heard of so many people who cannot sleep. They are terrified, they cry, they are worried about their children," she said late last month during an exchange with people who expressed concern. about police brutality.

She said officers involved in the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis should be charged and appear on Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' side as the mayor passionately called for protesters to return home when the murder riots began. from Floyd.

Shields also fired two officers caught on video on May 30 in a hostile confrontation with two college students whose car was stuck in traffic caused by the protests. Officers fired stun guns at the couple and removed them from the vehicle. When prosecutors later charged six of the officers involved, Shields openly questioned the charges.

Even MSNBC's Joy Reid praised Shields for being "what a good police officer sounds like, a good human being and a good leader."

Shields resigned less than 24 hours after Rayshard Brooks, 27, was fatally shot after a fight during a sobriety test near a Wendy's restaurant in which a video appeared showing him grabbing the electric pistol of a officer and trying to run away.

The shooting rekindled anger among protesters who set fire to the Wendy & # 39; s and blocked traffic on a nearby interstate.

"Because of her desire for Atlanta to be a model of what meaningful reform should be like across the country, Chief Shields has offered to immediately step down as Chief of Police so the city can urgently move forward and rebuild the trust so desperately needed throughout our country. communities, "Bottoms said Saturday.

Provisional Corrections Chief Rodney Bryant will serve as interim chief of police until a permanent replacement is found.

Bottoms said it was Shields' decision to step aside as chief of police and that she would remain within the department.