Atlanta police fire 2 more officers in controversial electric pistol arrest during George Floyd riots

Two other Atlanta police officers were fired Wednesday in connection with an incident in which two college students were pulled out of a car during protests against police brutality.

Sergeant Lonnie Hood and Officer Armon Jones were fired from the Atlanta Police Department and face criminal charges of alleged excessive force during the May 30 meeting.

Body camera images show several police officers confronting Messiah Young, 22, and Taniyah Pilgrim, 20, who were in a car. The couple was in downtown Atlanta during the second night of protests over the death of George Floyd.

The video showed officers yelling at students, using a Taser and dragging them from the vehicle, authorities said.

Throughout the confrontation, the couple can be heard screaming and asking what they did wrong. Young, a senior at Morehouse College, was arrested and charged with eluding the police. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ordered the charges dropped.

Pilgram, a student at Spelman College, was released the same night without charge.

Hood is charged with aggravated assault against Young and Pilgrim for using a Taser against both of them. He also faces a battery charge for allegedly removing Pilgrim from the car and throwing her onto the street. Jones is charged with aggravated battery and pointing a gun at Young.

Young suffered a broken arm and an injury that required two dozen points for the altercation. The Atlanta Police Department immediately responded to a request by Fox News for comment.

Two other officers involved were fired days after the incident. However, Investigator Ivory Streeter and Investigator Mark Gardner filed a lawsuit against the city, Bottoms, and Police Chief Erika Shields alleging a violation of their due process rights.

Both men are charged with aggravated assault for using their Tasers on the partner. Two other officers involved, Willie Sauls and Roland Claud, were placed on administrative leave and face criminal charges.

Sauls is charged with aggravated assault for targeting a Pilgrim Taser and criminal damage for repeatedly hitting and damaging the driver's side window, according to orders. Claud is charged with criminal damage for breaking the car window.

Associated Press contributed to this report.