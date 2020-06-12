Atlanta Police Officer Charged with Tasting College Students Named in Previous Excessive Force Lawsuit







Details of the 2016 incident are detailed in two separate and related federal complaints, the first a civil rights lawsuit filed by the victim's mother and the second by the Fulton County District Attorney seeking documents related to the raid.

According to the district attorney's complaint, on August 5, 2016, Jamarion Rashad Robinson was killed after a federal task force went to carry out an arrest warrant at the Parkside Camp Creek apartments in Atlanta. That complaint says the task force consisted of 14 law enforcement officers from eight Atlanta-area police departments and at least one US Marshal. USA

Robinson was shot at least 59 times, according to the complaint, adding that "officers fired more than 90 shots inside or inside the apartment," with 9mm and .40mm machine guns and .40mm Glock pistols.

"At the conclusion of the shooting, a firearm was located, which officers claimed Mr. Robinson shot three times. However, when the firearm was recovered, it was damaged and inoperable." The complaint does not name the officers who fired, and says "one or more defendants began to 'spray' bullets."

In January 2018, Robinson's mother filed a civil rights lawsuit against various officers, the City of Atlanta, and surrounding municipalities for excessive force, wrongful death, assault, and violation of Robinson's rights under the Fourth Amendment, among other charges. . The lawsuit also alleges that Robinson was diagnosed as schizophrenic and that the officers involved in the shooting were not trained to execute arrest warrants for people with psychiatric conditions. The court finally ordered that the city of Atlanta, the city of East Point, and Fulton and Clayton counties be dismissed as defendants. In September 2019, the judge in the case ordered a limited discovery to determine which officers named as defendants unloaded weapons. The discovery is still underway. One of the officers named as defendants in the complaint filed by Robinson's mother is Atlanta Police Officer William Sauls. Both lawsuits are ongoing. The Fulton County District Attorney's investigation into the incident remains open. The United States Department of Justice, which represents Sauls in the civil lawsuit, declined to comment on the case. Sauls accused in tasting Sauls was charged with aggravated assault and property damage as a result of an incident in late May that involved the tasting of a Morehouse student and a Spelman student. Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young were in downtown Atlanta on May 30 picking up food when they were caught in traffic caused by protests over the murder of George Floyd. The body camera video that night shows Atlanta police officers pulling a woman out of the car and testing a man. The two victims were later identified as Pilgrim and Young. Sauls is one of the six accused officers. Vince Champion, the southeast regional director of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers representing Sauls in the Pilgrim and Young case, told CNN while understanding that there may be questions about Officer Sauls' performance in past cases that could indicate some kind of pattern, "They are two totally different incidents." "They can't be compared now, today, because we haven't had an investigation into the latter to find out if they are related in any way," Champion said. Of the six officers charged in the incident, four have been fired: Ivory Streeter, Mark Gardner, Armon Jones and Staff Sgt. Lonnie Hood, according to the police. Streeter and Gardner have filed a civil lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields demanding that their work be returned to them.

