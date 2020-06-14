Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe shot, another reassigned after Rayshard Brooks' death

An Atlanta police officer was fired and another was reassigned after the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks on Friday night in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

The fired agent was identified as Garrett Rolfe, who had been with the Atlanta Police Department since 2013, the WSB-TV of Atlanta reported.

The second officer, identified as Devin Bronsan, was put into administrative service, according to the report. Bronsan has been with the department since 2018, a police spokesman told the Associated Press.

The news of the personnel movements came shortly after midnight Sunday, after hours of riots in Atlanta on Saturday in reaction to the news of Brooks' death.

The violence included the burning of Wendy's hamburger restaurant, where Brooks was shot in the parking lot after grabbing an officer's electric pistol after a fight. Protesters also blocked traffic on a nearby interstate.

He also saw city police chief Erika Shields resign on Saturday in connection with the shooting, although Shields was expected to remain with the department in another role. Provisional Corrections Chief Rodney Bryant would serve as acting police chief until a permanent replacement is found.

The latest protests in Atlanta followed several days and nights of other protests, more riots, in the city that followed George Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the police chief's resignation at a press conference Saturday afternoon and called for the immediate firing of the officer who opened fire on Brooks.

"I don't think this is a justified use of lethal force and I have called for the officer's immediate termination," Bottoms said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting, said the deadly confrontation began when officers responded to a complaint that a man was sleeping in a car blocking the restaurant's driveway. The GBI said Brooks failed a field sobriety test and then resisted officers' attempts to arrest him.

The GBI released the video from the security camera of the shooting on Saturday. The images show a man running from two white police officers as he raises a hand, holding some kind of object, towards an officer who is a few steps behind him. The officer pulls out his gun and shoots as the man continues to run, then falls to the ground in the parking lot.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said Brooks had seized a stun gun from one of the officers and appeared to be aiming at the officer while fleeing, prompting the officer to reach for his gun and fire about three shots.

The security camera video recorded Brooks "running or running away from Atlanta police officers," Reynolds said. "It looks like he has a Taser in his hand."

The video does not show Brooks' initial fight with the police, although that video appeared on social media on Saturday night.

L. Chris Stewart, an attorney for the Brooks family, said the officer who shot him should be charged with "unwarranted use of deadly force, amounting to murder."

"You can't have both in law enforcement," said Stewart. "You can't say a Taser is a non-lethal weapon … but when an African American grabs it and runs with it, it is now a deadly, lethal weapon that asks you to unload someone."

He said Brooks was the father of four children and had celebrated a daughter's eighth birthday on Friday before he was killed.

The shooting came at a time of heightened tension over police brutality and calls for reform across the United States following Floyd's death on May 25 in Minneapolis. Atlanta was among the US cities. USA Where large crowds of protesters took to the streets.

Protesters, including members of the Brooks family, gathered Saturday outside the restaurant where he was shot.

Among those protesting was Crystal Brooks, who said she was Rayshard Brooks' sister-in-law.

"It was not causing harm to anyone," he said. "The police got into the car and, even though the car was parked, they pulled it out of the car and started fighting with it."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.