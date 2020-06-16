Atlanta Police Release 911 Call Before Rayshard Brooks Confrontation, Disciplinary Stories For Officers

The investigation into the shooting death of a black man during a Friday night standoff with police is picking up pace Tuesday after the Atlanta Police Department issued a 911 call and the disciplinary records of both officers who responded. .

PRESIDENT TRUMP: TAKING & # 39; VERY PROBLEM & # 39;

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday that Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, worked for the department for more than seven years and received a written reprimand in 2017 for a use of force complaint involving a weapon. of fire.

The newspaper reported that the details of the incident are murky because documents provided by the police provided few details about the incident and the reprimand.

The newspaper reported that there were 12 other incidents during his career, but he was exonerated nine of those times. The incidents included five vehicle accidents, four citizen complaints, and a firearm discharge in August 2015, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. The document reported that there was no conclusion to the 2015 firearm discharge in the documents.

Devin Brosnan, the other officer on the scene, had no disciplinary record prior to June 14.

Rolfe, 27, was fired and Brosnan was placed into administrative service. Police Chief Erika Shields resigned a day after the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it will present the results of its investigation to prosecutors. A coroner said Sunday that the gunshot wounds to Brooks' back created an organ failure due to blood loss.

Paul Howard, the Fulton County District Attorney, said Sunday that Brooks, 27, "appeared to pose no threat to anyone" and the charges could be filed as early as Wednesday.

"The fact that it escalates to his death seems irrational," Howard told CNN.

The department also issued the 911 call from a Wendy's employee who reported that Brooks' car was blocking traffic at the entrance.

"I tried to wake him up, but he's parked dead in the middle of the driveway, so I don't know what's wrong with him," the caller said, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

"Are you breathing, ma'am? Do you know?" said the operator.

"Yes, he woke up and looked at me. I thought he had to get out of the way because people were out there," said the caller.

Rolfe responded to the scene and the two spoke.

Rolfe did not tell Brooks the results, although his body camera recorded a digital reading of 0.108, higher than the 0.08-gram blood alcohol content considered too intoxicated to drive in Georgia. Brooks, the father of four, on Friday celebrated the eighth birthday of one of his daughters.

Rolfe then attempted to make an arrest.

The video shows each officer grabbing one of Brooks' wrists as Rolfe tries to handcuff him. Brooks finally takes the Taser and starts running.

Rolfe fires his Taser and a howl can be heard over the electrical creak of the weapon. Rolfe runs after Brooks and seconds later three shots sound.

"As I was chasing him, he turned around and started shooting the Taser at me," Rolfe told a supervisor after the shooting in a videotaped conversation. "… He definitely shot me at least once."

The family's attorney, L. Chris Stewart, said that the police could have defused the situation when Brooks is heard on video from the police corps camera asking officers if he could walk to his sister's home nearby. after several sobriety tests.

"This is how this could have ended," he said. "I didn't have to go to that level. Where's the empathy in letting him walk home?

Vic Reynolds, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, told AJC that "It appears in the video that he is running away from Atlanta police officers, that while running away he turns on his shoulder with what appears to be the naked eye " his Taser that eyewitnesses told us saw the individual who belonged to one of the officers. And when you turn it around, you will be able to watch the Atlanta officer on the video, literally reach down to get your service gun and, while getting your gun, Mr. Brooks starts to pull his body away from him, I guess running away. "