Atlanta Police Release 911 Call Before Rayshard Brooks Confrontation, Official Disciplinary Stories

Atlanta Police Release 911 Call That Led To Rayshard Brooks Confrontation

The investigation into the shooting death of a black man during a Friday night standoff with police is picking up pace Tuesday after the Atlanta Police Department issued a 911 call and the disciplinary records of both officers who responded. .

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday that Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, worked for the department for more than seven years and received a written reprimand in 2017 for a use of force complaint involving a weapon. of fire. The newspaper reported that the details of that incident are murky because documents provided by the police provided few details about the incident and the reprimand.

The newspaper reported that there were 12 other incidents during Rolfe's career, but he was exonerated nine of those times. The incidents included five vehicle accidents, four citizen complaints, and a firearm discharge in August 2015, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. The document reported that there was no conclusion to the 2015 firearm discharge in the documents.

Devin Brosnan, the other officer on the scene, had no disciplinary record prior to June 14. Rolfe, 27, was fired and Brosnan was placed into administrative service. Police Chief Erika Shields resigned a day after the shooting.

The department also issued the 911 call from a Wendy's employee who reported that Brooks' car was blocking traffic at the entrance.

"I tried to wake him up, but he's parked dead in the middle of the driveway, so I don't know what's wrong with him," the caller said, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. Click here for more information on our main story.

US coronavirus deaths USA They are projected at more than 200,000 in October

Coronavirus deaths in the US USA They could top 200,000 in early October, as infections have soared in some parts of the country, while numbers have dropped in Europe, according to a report released Monday.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment (IHME) increased its estimate for October 1 by 18 percent from 169,890 to 201,129 deaths due to COVID-19, which they linked to reduced reopening and social distancing measures , according to Reuters.

The institute said Florida would be among the most affected states, with 18,675 projected deaths, after seeing 2,000 new cases of coronavirus for two days in a row over the weekend. Click here for more.

Roger Goodell says he encourages NFL teams signing Colin Kaepernick: "I'm glad of that."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday he would "support" and "encourage" a team to sign former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, according to a report.

In an interview with ESPN's Mike Greenberg on "The Return to Sports," Goodell said he is pushing for an NFL team to sign against Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season when he began kneeling in games. during the season. national anthem to protest against social injustice and police brutality.

"Well listen, if you want to resume your NFL career, then obviously it will take a team to make that decision," Goodell said, according to ESPN. "But I appreciate that, supporting a club that makes that decision and encouraging them to do so." Click here for more.

North Korea operates the South Korean liaison office: Seoul.

Trump seems to confirm that he wants a significant troop reduction in Germany.

The media speculates about Trump's health after a slow ramp at the beginning of West Point.

PG&E hopes to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2018 Camp Fire: report.

The Supreme Court rules that gay workers are protected from job discrimination, in a major victory for LGBT rights.

Tyler Perry will pay for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, the college education of four children.

The United States is expected to report a record increase in monthly retail sales.

Walmart acquires CareZone's digital health services technology.

Chesapeake Energy will file for bankruptcy this week: report.

Tucker Carlson argues that Black Lives Matter is a political party that "enjoys almost complete immunity from criticism."

