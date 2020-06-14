Atlanta police release body camera video that led to the death of Rayshard Brooks

The Atlanta Police Department has released the body camera and officer's camera video of the events that led to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks on Friday night.

The footage shows officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan talking to Brooks for nearly 30 minutes on suspicion of DUI after they apparently found him asleep at the wheel of his car in the self-service line of a Wendy restaurant.

Brosnan is seen in a video tapping the window of Brooks' car and seems to be having trouble waking him up. Ask if Brooks is okay or if he needs medical attention. Brooks says it's okay, before appearing to fall asleep again. Brosnan wakes him up a second time and tells him to move his car to another place in the lot.

When Rolfe arrives in the parking lot, Brosnan allegedly tells him that "a good smell of alcohol was coming out of the car." He says Brooks's eyes are watery, he's dragging out the words and he seems confused about where he is.

Brooks is seen being questioned by officers, and he tells them that he only had one drink, a martini, earlier in the day. Later he appears to tell officers that he had a couple, or one and a half drinks, saying he had a daiquiri.

Brooks tells officers that he is on Old Dixie Highway in Forest Park, about 10 miles from his actual location on University Ave. in Atlanta.

Officers administer various sobriety tests in the field, and the body camera image clearly shows that a breathalyzer records a .108 blood alcohol level. The legal limit is .08.

"I think you drank too much to drive," Rolfe says before trying to handcuff Brooks.

Brooks breaks free and fights with the two officers. Officers' body cameras are removed in the fight. Officers can be heard warning Brooks: "You are going to be disturbed! Stop fighting!

The Dashcam video shows Brooks fighting with the two officers. In a moment, Brooks takes over the Brosnan Taser. When Brooks shoots out of the officers, he turns on them with the electric pistol.

The chase continues for a few moments out of camera view before shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting, said Rolfe appears to have fired his service weapon, hitting Brooks, during the out-of-sight chase.

"These new videos indicate that during a physical fight with the officers, Brooks obtained one of the officer's Tasers and began to flee the scene," the agency said in a statement. “The officers chased Brooks on foot and, during the chase, Brooks turned and pointed the Taser at the officer. The officer fired his gun and hit Brooks.

It was not immediately clear at what distance Brooks was shot or at what parts of his body were shot.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for the immediate firing of the officer who opened fire.

"I don't think this was a justified use of lethal force," said Bottoms.

Rolfe was fired after the shooting and Brosnan was put into administrative service. The movements follow Saturday's resignation from Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields when Brooks' death sparked further protests in Atlanta.

Protesters on Saturday night set fire to Wendy's restaurant where Brooks was shot dead the night before and blocked traffic on a nearby road. The fire was extinguished at 11:30 p.m., but video from local news stations showed it again around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Atlanta police said 36 people were arrested in the protests until midnight.

