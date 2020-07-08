Atlanta police release video of person of interest in murder of 8-year-old boy

Atlanta police released surveillance video of the person they described as a person of interest in the recent murder of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, which sparked reprimand from top city officials.

THE MAYOR OF ATLANTA UNDER FIRE AFTER THE 8-YEAR SLAUGHTER

Saturday night's shooting occurred near Wendy & # 39; s parking lot where police shot Rayshard Brooks last month. The area near the restaurant has led to riots and reports of armed protesters and road blocks at the scene.

Authorities said Secoriea was in the car with her mother and another adult when the driver attempted to drive through illegally placed barricades to reach a parking lot in the area. Gunmen who blocked the entrance opened fire on the vehicle, beat it multiple times, and killed the boy, police said.

The murder attracted the attention of the city's mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, who held a passionate press conference on the girl's murder on July 4.

"It has to stop," Bottoms said. "You can't blame this on the police officers. These are people who shot a baby in a car."

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that city police have doubled the previous reward for information about the murder to $ 20,000. The station reported that the video shows one of the two men the police would like to interview.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police believe two men shot at the car. Police described the person of interest in the video as a black man in a white shirt and AR-15.

Gregg Re and The Fox News Associated Press contributed to this report.