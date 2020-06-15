Atlanta police search for a masked woman suspected of burning Wendy & # 39; s

Atlanta police are searching for a wanted woman for setting fire to a Wendy's Saturday night amid riots over the deadly Rayshard Brooks police shooting.

The Atlanta Police Department shared a photo Sunday of the woman, who appeared to be white and dressed in black with her face largely covered.

"@StopCrimeATL offers a $ 10,000 reward for information on the people responsible for starting a fire that led to the destruction of a Wendy & # 39; s restaurant at 125 University Avenue," the department said. said in a tweet that included three photos of the suspect.

The police too linked to a Twitter video from a suspect who appears to be trying to set fire to Wendy's restaurant from the outside.

"Look at this white girl. Look at the white girl trying to burn the Wendy's. It wasn't us, "said a man filming the arson in the video.

Brooks, 27, was shot dead by Officer Garret Rolfe during a foot chase after a sobriety test in the parking lot at an Atlanta on Friday night.

Rolfe was fired Saturday and could face a felony murder charge, Fulton District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN on Sunday morning.

An autopsy report released Sunday said Brooks died of organ damage and blood loss from two gunshot wounds to the back.