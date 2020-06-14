Atlanta Police Search for Suspects Who Set Wendy's Fire in the Rayshard Brooks Riots

Atlanta police were searching for a suspect Sunday who set fire to a Wendy & # 39; s amid riots over the deadly police shooting of Rayshard Brooks, 27, on Friday night.

The Saturday night fire culminated a day of protests outside the restaurant where Brooks was killed, reigniting protests that had largely evaporated almost three weeks after George Floyd, another black man, died in the custody of a police officer. White Minneapolis police.

Police said they arrested at least 36 people during Saturday night's protests. A photo from the Atlanta Police Department showed the arson suspect wearing all in black, with the person's face largely covered.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta was offering a reward of up to $ 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the arson suspect.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was investigating the Brooks shooting.

A group of protesters began to form around the Atlanta Police Department headquarters on Sunday afternoon singing "watch the police," according to a Fox 5 reporter at the scene.

The shooting unfolded Friday night after officers responded to a call about a man who slept behind the wheel of his car at the Wendy & # 39; s driveway.

The body camera and officer's camera video showed now-former Office Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan talking to Brooks for nearly 30 minutes on suspicion of DUI.

Officers administered several sobriety tests in the field, and the body camera image clearly showed an breathalyzer that recorded a blood alcohol level of .108. The legal limit: .08.

Brooks then broke free and fought with the two officers. The officers' body cameras were removed in the fight. Officers could be heard warning Brooks: "You are going to be disturbed! Stop fighting!

The Dashcam video showed Brooks fighting with the two officers. At one point, Brooks grabbed Brosnan's stun gun. When Brooks ran out of the officers, he turned on them with the electric pistol.

The chase continued for a few moments out of camera view before the shots rang out.

Rolfe was fired after the shooting and Brosnan was put into administrative service. The moves followed the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields on Saturday.

In addition to the Wendy & # 39; s arson, crowds blocked traffic on a nearby highway on Saturday night. The fire was extinguished at 11:30 p.m., but video from local news stations showed it again around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Atlanta police said 36 people were arrested in the protests before midnight.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.