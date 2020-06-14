Atlanta police shot & # 39; completely different & # 39; on Floyd's death, the CBP chief says: & # 39; He took his gun & # 39;

The shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta on Friday night was "completely different" than the death in custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan said Sunday.

"Mr. Brooks, you not only resisted legal arrest, you did it violently. You fought with the police, over and over again," Morgan told "America's Headquarters News." "He took his gun, one of his weapons, and tried to use it against him. That's a complete set of different circumstances."

Morgan made the comment when the capital city of Georgia erupted in protests and riots following the shooting death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, involved by police outside a Wendy's fast food restaurant. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the deadly confrontation began when officers responded to a complaint that a man was sleeping in a car blocking the driveway.

The GBI said Brooks failed a field sobriety test and then grabbed an officer's stun gun and ran with it, then the police fatally shot him after targeting them with the stun gun. During a press conference, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she did not believe the use of deadly force was warranted and confirmed that the officer involved would be fired.

"I could tell you that I've been out there on the streets trying to protect the community that I serve and I've been in full fight before," Morgan said. "It's kind of difficult and the cops have to make a split-second decision at that point."

Morgan called the mayor's request for the officer's firing "unfortunate," arguing that current police regulations to protect officers "have been hijacked with excitement."

"While I understand that emotion, we have to resist the emotion that hijacks our processes," said Morgan. "There have been many heroic officers who have died in a similar situation."

Morgan called the violence and subsequent riots a "knee jerk" and warned protesters against formulating conclusions "before all the facts are known and before the investigation is complete."

"We need to step back as a nation, have meaningful dialogue, be transparent," he said, "but we have to let the process work based on facts, not emotion."

Morgan later told host Leland Vittert that television footage of Wendy's restaurant on fire on Saturday night where Brooks was shot left him "very concerned."

"Wendy & # 39; s was burned to the ground," he said. "What should be a peaceful protest is kidnapping, (and) we cannot bear it. We have to unite as a country and have meaningful dialogue, (but) burning buildings is not the answer."

