Atlanta police stepmother in the Rayshard Brooks shooting fired from her job

The stepmother of the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks was fired from her job as director of human resources at an Atlanta-based mortgage company for allegedly violating company policy and creating an uncomfortable work environment for her colleagues. of work.

Melissa Rolfe, the stepmother of former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, "lost the trust of her peers, leadership, and many employees who were no longer comfortable relating to her," an Equity Prime Mortgage statement said.

The company said it values ​​"diversity of thought," but "when those views create a hostile work environment, we must make difficult decisions and separate."

Her 27-year-old son was charged with serious murder after shooting Brooks in Wendy's parking lot last week. Prosecutors said Brooks was not a threat to Rolfe and a responding fellow officer, even though a Taser was taken from them and they fled. Rolfe's attorney told Fox News earlier this week that the claim that Brooks was running from the police is false.

"Sir. Brooks turned and offered extreme violence towards a uniformed law enforcement officer. If he could deploy the Taser, he would incapacitate Officer Rolfe through his armor, and at that point, if he decided to disarm another officer, he would be in possession of a gun. "

It was not immediately clear what exactly Melissa Rolfe said or did to ensure the termination, but she has referred to her son's case as "pointless" in a social media post endorsing a Georgia congressional candidate.

The Washington Examiner, using a Wayback machine, reported that the woman last appeared on the company's leadership page in May. She is married, has three adult children and a grandson, according to her description.

The shooting sparked further riots in the city that are still reeling from protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Protesters said the shooting is another example of how police attack the African-American community.