Atlanta police stop working at a 'higher than normal' rate after 2 officers charged in Rayshard Brooks' death

Atlanta Police See "Higher Calling Numbers Than Usual" After Charges Against Officials Announced for Rayshard Brooks' Death

Atlanta police acknowledged that a "higher-than-usual" number of officers was fired after prosecutors announced charges of Rayshard Brooks' death by police Wednesday, but questioned claims that a large number left the job.

The Atlanta Police Department also insisted that, despite the calls, it still had sufficient resources to maintain operations and respond to calls.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. announced 11 charges Wednesday against the fired former officer Garrett Rolfe, including one serious murder, and three counts against Officer Devin Brosnan, who has been reassigned. Rolfe could face the death penalty if convicted of a felony murder.

After Howard's press conference announced the charges, some critics asked officers to stay away from the beat, and rumors began to circulate on social media. But the Atlanta Police Department repeatedly said throughout the day that reports of the dozen officers resigning were inaccurate.

Later that night, Jason Segura, president of the International Brotherhood of Local Police Officers 623, told Fox News that Atlanta agents were calling, resigning, or transferring to other jurisdictions. He said officers were concerned about the lack of due process as Rolfe was fired immediately after the shooting instead of being suspended, pending an investigation.

Segura also accused the district attorney of having political motives to expedite the case. Click here for more information on our main story.

& # 39; Hannity & # 39; exclusive: Trump criticizes Bolton & # 39; wash & # 39; for the next book, he says that the former national security adviser & # 39; broke the law & # 39;

President Trump lashed out at John Bolton in an exclusive interview on "Hannity" on Wednesday night, saying that his former national security adviser "violated the law" by writing an upcoming book about his time in the Trump administration.

"He was a dirty guy," Trump told host Sean Hannity. "He couldn't get Senate confirmation, so I gave him a non-Senate confirmed position. He could put it there, see how we work. And he wasn't very in love."

After the "Hannity" interview, the president posted a couple of comments on Twitter about Bolton.

"Wacko John Bolton's book" Extremely Tedious "(New York Times) is made up of lies and false stories," Trump wrote. "He said all the good things about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled bored fool who just wanted to go to war. He never had a clue, he was ostracized and happily abandoned. What a drug!"

Trump also retweeted a comment on Bolton that was posted by author Dinesh D & # 39; Souza. The President added: "President Bush also fired him! Bolton is incompetent!" Click here for more.

Trump says coronavirus & # 39; Hannity & # 39; it's fading & # 39; before the controversial Tulsa rally

President Trump said the coronavirus is "fading" in an exclusive interview with "Hannity" on Wednesday when states continued to reopen and the president prepared for his first re-election campaign in months.

"We are starting and it is going to be very, very strong …," Trump told host Sean Hannity at the end of a discussion on the economy. "We are very close to a vaccine and we are very close to the therapeutic, very good therapeutic. But even without that, I don't like to talk about it because it is fading. It is going to fade, but having a vaccine would be really nice and that's going to happen. "

Trump's comments came three days before the campaign rally planned for Saturday in Tulsa. Oklahoma was one of six states to report record increases in the number of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, along with Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas. Click here for more.

The Black Lives Matter network establishes a $ 12 million grant fund.

Deputies kill half brother of black man found hanged in park.

Bob Woodward publishes the second book about Trump before the election.

The actor of & # 39; That & # 39; 70s Show & # 39; Danny Masterson accused of raping 3 women, district attorney says

The leader of Al Qaeda taken out by an American missile & # 39; secret & # 39; full of knives called the & # 39; ninja bomb & # 39 ;.

The Bahrain sex trafficking scandal of US Navy sailors. USA Exposed in a new report.

Weekly jobless claims in the United States remain high, the second wave of layoffs blamed.

Truckers' required insurance coverage could increase to $ 2M.

The court rejects Trump's rule that drug manufacturers reveal the price.

