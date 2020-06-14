Atlanta Police Use Tear Gases Against Protesters

WSB

The lawyer for the family of a black man who was shot dead by a police officer has reported a failure in police training.

Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot in the parking lot of a Wendy & # 39; s in southeast Atlanta on Friday night, after he had a fight with officers and allegedly escaped with one of his stun guns, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Less than 24 hours later, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields quit her job.

"They're going to say that it is (a Taser pistol) a deadly weapon. And it is not," said Justin Miller, an attorney representing the Brooks family, at a news conference on Saturday.

"If a Taser is not a deadly weapon, then it is not a deadly weapon when I have it, it is not a deadly weapon when an officer has it, it is not a deadly weapon when someone else has it," Miller said. "When our client has the Taser pistol, they are going to say it was a deadly weapon, and it is not."

L. Chris Stewart, who also represents the family, highlighted the discrepancy between responses to the coronavirus and racism, highlighting the huge global effort to find a vaccine for Covid-19, while "no one" tries to "find a vaccine." for civil rights abuses.

"It's something we're told to wait, it will come. No one is trying to find a vaccine why officers pull the trigger so quickly on African-Americans. There is no rush of money or top-notch scientists or experts or our leadership in this country trying to end this epidemic, "he said.

"I guess that's because it doesn't affect people who care."

