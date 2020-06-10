Atlanta protesters paint & # 39; Defund the Police & # 39; just outside the police headquarters

A group of activists painted a street in front of the Atlanta police headquarters with "disbursing the police" amid growing calls to divert police resources to other programs.

Culture ATL, a group affiliated with the Black Lives Movement, tweeted a video of the message painted in yellow letters in the middle of Atlanta's Pryor Street.

"Tonight, protesters in Atlanta wrote & # 39; Defund Police & # 39; at the downtown police headquarters. We are @ Mvmnt4BlkLives #DefundPolice #FundBlackCommunities," the group said.

Police efforts to remove the message were unsuccessful, WXIA-TV reported, because the paint does not appear to be water-based. It was unclear what the department will do to remove the message.

Calls to disbursement police departments have grown since George Floyd's death. Criminal justice advocates have cited the death of several unarmed blacks by the police and racial discrimination. Defunding the police means putting pressure on officials to cut police budgets to curb police misconduct and allocate those resources elsewhere.

Some cities, including New York and Los Angeles, have taken steps to do so.

A Republican-led resolution to oppose efforts to dismantle law enforcement agencies failed in the Senate on Wednesday after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, blocked the measure.

Instead, he proposed his own police reform plan, which was later blocked by Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas.