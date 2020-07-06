Atlanta shooting: Mayor says "enough is enough" after 8-year-old girl was fatally shot near Rayshard Brooks death scene





Later Sunday night, the Atlanta Police Department said another man died and two other victims were injured during an exchange of fire just two doors away from the Brooks death scene.

Secoriea Turner, 8, was shot in the area of ​​University Ave and I-75/85 on Saturday night while riding in a vehicle with her mother and an adult friend, according to police. The driver was trying to enter a parking lot at 1238 Pryor Road, where a group of individuals illegally put up barricades. According to police, someone in the group opened fire on the vehicle, hitting Turner.

"Enough is enough. We have talked about this movement that is happening across the United States right now when we have the ears and the interest of people across the country and around the world who say they want to see change."

But Bottoms said that while the civil rights movement had a "defined common enemy", the current situation was different. "We are fighting against the internal enemy when we are shooting ourselves on our streets," said the mayor. "You shot and killed a baby. And it wasn't a shooter, there were at least two shooters," he said. Bottoms said he wants people to have the same passion for ending community violence as they do for police reform. "We have had more than 75 shootings in the city in the past few weeks," Bottoms said. "You can't blame APD [Atlanta Police Department]." The funds said during The press conference that there was a series of protests in the area where Brooks was killed and the challenges with the protesters who closed the roads. On Saturday night, he said he was told the barriers had been erected. "An 8-year-old girl was killed last night because her mother was walking down the street," said Bottoms. "You don't want someone on the street to shoot a random car. If you know them, you should turn them in." Georgia Governor Brian Kemp offered his condolences to the Secoriea family on Sunday posting on Twitter: "Our hearts are broken for this precious life taken without meaning. Marty, the girls and I are praying for the Lord's comfort on the Secoriea's family and loved ones in the face of this tragedy. " Police describe one of the shooters as a man dressed as a bounty hunter, dressed entirely in black, and the other shooter as a man in a white shirt. Police are offering a $ 10,000 reward for any information leading to the Secoriea killers. Around 7 p.m. On Sunday, there was the second fatal shooting of the holiday weekend near Wendy's where Brooks was killed, the Atlanta Police Department said. Officers located a 53-year-old man who was shot and died at the scene. They also located a second victim who appeared to be hit by a bullet and a third victim who was transported by private vehicle to Grady Hospital, Atlanta police public information officer John Chafee told CNN. APD homicide investigators are actively investigating the incident, he said.





