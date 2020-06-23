Atlanta Suspect Wendy's arson is in custody, sheriff says

Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, speaks to a group of people gathered outside of Cup Foods, where George Floyd was killed in police custody, in Minneapolis on May 28. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Eric Garner's mother Gwen Carr today urged the Rayshard Brooks family to continue fighting "to the end."

“I would love to say that I am with them in solidarity. I am so, so understanding and empathetic with the loss of your loved one. That young man should not be dead, in my opinion, he was doing nothing, absolutely nothing, to cause his death. It really wasn't a threat, "Carr told CNN.

Garner took his last breath almost six years ago after being strangled by a New York City police officer.

Brooks, a father of three girls and a 13-year-old stepson, died after he was shot by an Atlanta police officer on June 12, who had responded to the following Wendy & # 39; s reports that Brooks was asleep in your car in the car. lane. His family and friends are expected to hold a private funeral today, the day after hundreds of people lined up to pay their respects at a public hearing.

"I just hope they don't let this officer get off. I say to the family: please fight. Fight until the end. Because they will try to mention all kinds of things about your loved one. They kill our loved ones twice. First they kill them on the street. Then they kill their character, "Carr said.

“To that family: please stay focused. Stay on the battlefield. Grieve as much as necessary. After the duel, go out and fight for your loved one, ”he said.

"The duel never ends. It gets a little better. You have your good days and your bad days. But the hole is always in your heart, it does not disappear. If it disappeared, that means you will no longer feel pain for your loved one. To me it would be as if you had forgotten them. It will always hurt a little even though we have fond memories of the silly funny things they said and did. This is how we heal ourselves, ”added Carr.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard charged former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe with serious murder and 10 other charges, and charged Officer Devin Brosnan with aggravated assault for allegedly being on Brooks' shoulders as he lay dying.