Atlanta's main water break: hospital sterilizes instruments with bottled water

Emory Midtown University Hospital turned to bottled water during the emergency, but there weren't many procedures scheduled for the weekend, according to Vincent Dollard, spokesman for the Robert W. Woodruff Center for Health Sciences at Emory University.
The city issued a boiling water notice to all residents and businesses after the main break in northwest Atlanta.
The video posted on social media showed brown water gushing from the ground on campus.
The Watershed Management Department called for the immediate restriction of critical-use water only to allow the system to rebuild pressure, according to a statement.
The public was advised to boil water or use bottled water.
CNN has sought comment from Georgia Tech.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said via Twitter: "We are aware of problems throughout the city and teams are working to repair the problem. For those who still have service, a boiling water notice is in effect. "
The Watershed Management Department said on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that it was investigating the rupture of the 36-inch water pipe after reports of outages.
The department was evaluating the affected area and system pressures, according to the tweet.
CNN contacted the department for information on the number of households and businesses affected.
Dollard said the water emergency had not affected patient care at the hospital.
Instruments that need sterilization will also be transported to other hospitals, he said.