Atlanta's main water break: hospital sterilizes instruments with bottled water

Emory Midtown University Hospital turned to bottled water during the emergency, but there weren't many procedures scheduled for the weekend, according to Vincent Dollard, spokesman for the Robert W. Woodruff Center for Health Sciences at Emory University.

The city issued a boiling water notice to all residents and businesses after the main break in northwest Atlanta.

The video posted on social media showed brown water gushing from the ground on campus.

The Watershed Management Department called for the immediate restriction of critical-use water only to allow the system to rebuild pressure, according to a statement.