If you’re a fan of Atlanta, then you’re probably eagerly awaiting the release of Season 3. The show has been off the air for over a year now, and fans are anxious to see what’s in store for Earn, Paper Boi, Darius, and Alfred. In this blog post, we’ll discuss everything that has been announced about Atlanta’s Season 3 so far. We’ll talk about the release date, the cast list, and some of the plot points that have been revealed thus far. Stay tuned for updates as they become available!

Atlanta’s Season 3 trailer unveiled!

The trailer of the upcoming season of Atlanta, which is set to premiere later this year, was just released today via FX. Teaser trailers had previously hinted at a European backdrop for the series, but they offered little away in terms of narrative. We can now observe that Atlanta has reclaimed the top of its weird train after a four-year absence.

Atlanta is coming up for Season 3

Yes, you read that right. Atlanta is coming back for another season and we couldn’t be more excited. The show has won numerous awards, including two Golden Globes, and it’s not hard to see why. Glover is an incredible actor and he brings Atlanta’ to life in a way that no other show can replicate.

What does the trailer reveal?

The trailer reveals that after exploring the title city like no one before them, Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred‘Paper Boi’Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) will witness the creepy humans from Europe as they go on a trip across the pond. And supposedly they’re checking off all the compulsory Eurotrip boxes, including waking up next to strangers, visiting the Red District, and getting lost in translation.

Also disclosed by the trailer is some footage that, in true Atlanta style, really need some context to be understood – and perhaps not even after we watch the episodes it’ll make sense — like a random peacock in a club, a weird religious ritual, a bloke in a Pope costume pushing a bike, and someone dressed as a leopard making a toast. Just to name a few, of course.

What does ‘Atlanta’ follow?

In case you’re not familiar with Atlanta, it’s a show about two cousins – Earnest “Earn” Marks (played by Donald Glover) and Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (played by Brian Tyree Henry) – who are trying to make it in the Atlanta rap scene. The show is set in Atlanta, Georgia, and covers a lot of important topics like race relations and social issues.

Atlanta has been praised for its accurate portrayal of life in the city, and for its great sense of humour. If you’re looking for a funny, thought-provoking show, Atlanta is definitely the show for you. No matter how you look at it, Atlanta’s third season is going to be interesting – especially since we have no idea what’s going to happen next. We’ll just have to wait and see.

First look at Donald Glover in ‘ATLANTA’ Season 3. pic.twitter.com/6nYYqxyTmh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 26, 2021

Who is in the cast?

Atlanta’s cast stars Donald Glover as Earnest “Earn” Marks, Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, LaKeith Stanfield as Darius Epps, and Zazie Beetz as Vanessa “Van” Keefer in the mail lead among others.

Why you should watch ‘Atlanta’?

Atlanta is one of the most unique shows on TV. It’s a comedy-drama, but it’s also so much more than that. Glover does an amazing job of creating a world that feels both real and surreal at the same time. And if you’re into rap music, Atlanta is definitely the show for you.

For those of you who can’t wait to see what happens next in Atlanta’s life, we’ve got everything you need to know about the upcoming season right here! So keep reading to find out all about Atlanta’s Season three – from plot points to casting news.

In case you missed it, Atlanta’ is coming back for a third season! That’s right – the new season of Atlanta is just around the corner! So mark your calendars and get ready for some more amazing episodes. Season three will have ten episodes, so there’s plenty of Atlanta goodness to look forward to.