AT&T reportedly wants Ben Affleck to return as Batman in solo movie

As expected, fans lost their minds when it was announced that the Snyder Cut of League of Justice it was actually happening and directed exclusively at HBO Max, mostly because it marked one of the rare occasions that a studio actually acted in a long-running online campaign.

However, the announcement has led to speculation that it could end up having a negative effect on the entire DCEU, which it was about to use. League of Justice failure as a starting point to draw a line under the Zack Snyder era and experience a change in creative direction.

There have already been rumors that if the reissued version of the film turned out to be a huge success, which is a virtual guarantee given the large amount of support behind it, then David Ayer's original vision for Suicide Squad, a Iron Man a sequel or even a second outing for the DC star team could come true.

Matt Reeves may be currently in the process of rebooting Batman with Robert Pattinson under the cloak and hood, but a new report indicates that AT&T allegedly wants Ben Affleck to return as the Cloaked Crusader, and they are interested in his version. of The batman That would have starred Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke.

While this is just a rumor at this point, as the owners of WarnerMedia AT&T presumably have a big voice in the Warner Bros. production, and the Snyder Cut seems to have done its best in regards to its comic book movies. . jester it has already shown how DC adaptations that exist outside established continuity can reap great rewards, and if Affleck decides he has unfinished business with The batman After years of trying to get it to no avail, then he might be tempted to accept her offer.