AT&T reportedly wants WB to recover Ray Fisher as Cyborg

In an alternate universe where all the countless projects announced as part of the DCEU over the years had been realized, last month would have brought the launch of the Cyborg solo movie, but instead it seems the character has no future whatsoever as part of the interconnected comic book franchise.

From the moment it was first announced, many people questioned Cyborg It once happened given how unfamiliar most audiences would be with Victor Stone, and it turned out they were right, as the independent tour was quietly placed on a rack to collect dust alongside people like Gotham City Mermaids, Green Lantern Corps, the protagonist of Jared Leto jester spin-off and many more.

However, the great news that the Snyder cut of League of Justice It's finally happening and heading to HBO Max has brought renewed interest in the early years of the DCEU, which is probably music to Ray Fisher's ears, given that he has never given up hope of reprising the role of Cyborg in the future, despite the chances of it actually happening more and more remote.

Click to enlarge

The 32-year-old was the first to receive the call about the Snyder Cut, and also about his League of Justice Director, it seems that the actor also has some big supporters further up the food chain. According to our sources, the same ones that told us that Viola Davis will return for The suicide squad and a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max: Warner Bros. AT&T owners are said to be pushing Cyborg to play a major role in the DCEU in the future.

The media conglomerate has recently been embracing speculation that they want Ben Affleck to come back and do his version of The batman, and it seems that someone in the company also has a soft spot for Ray Fisher Cyborg. WB is said to be very much against the idea of ​​bringing him back for being unhappy with his performance in League of Justice And then he is irritated by the constant criticism he has thrown in his direction since then, but now that the Snyder Cut has become a reality, it seems that all bets are off when it comes to predicting the future of the DCEU.