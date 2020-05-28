AT&T WarnerMedia has HBO Max apps ready for Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Sarah Tew / CNET



HBO Max & # 39; s Wednesday's big launch went largely smoothly. Unlike other streaming releases, there were no major downtime issues, there were no widespread app crashes, and there were no outages that prevented large numbers of people from updating their wired HBO Now or HBO Go account to one that has HBO. Max.

However, the big question for millions is when HBO Max will be available for Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Although a gap remains Between HBO's parent company AT&T and the two popular TV streaming platforms, once an agreement is reached, the upgrade process to bring HBO Max to either platform should be quick.

Andy Forssell, executive vice president and general manager of WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer products, tells CNET that the company has HBO Max apps ready for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Once the deals are reached, Forssell says the apps could be in the app stores on either platform "minutes later."

The development team, he adds, has already "done the hard work" on the issue now "on the complexity of the landscape and simply coming to an agreement that makes sense" for both AT&T and the respective streaming platforms.

While AT&T WarnerMedia was developing HBO Max's various applications, the company's goal was "to be on every platform," says Jeremy Legg, HBO's executive vice president and chief technology officer. "And so we create applications for each platform along the way."

Legg adds that some of the offers to bring HBO Max to platforms like iOS and Android or cable providers like Comcast and Charter "were made now, some of them will be done later." But, he continues, "we will have applications for everyone."

The company's HBO Go and Now apps have been basic on the Roku and Amazon Fire TV platforms, and both apps continue to work today to access regular HBO.

It is still unclear when exactly AT&T will reach agreements with Amazon and Roku. "It could be days, it could be longer," says Forssell. "But I think everyone is operating in good faith and so I am optimistic."