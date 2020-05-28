AT&T will credit some sports subscriptions during COVID-19 cancellations

Angela Lang / CNET



AT&T said Tuesday it will award DirecTV customers who subscribed to MLB Extra Innings and Direct Kick MLS credits for payments already made. Future charges have been postponed "until we learn more about the leagues," the company said in an update on its site.

The measure occurs when professional baseball and soccer seasons, as well as other sports, have been postponed or suspended Due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AT&T said it is also extending its cancellation policy for MLB Extra Innings and MLS Direct Kick so that customers can cancel their subscription two weeks after the season begins.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and are in contact with programmers and sports leagues as they plan their next steps," AT&T wrote on its site. "Any refund we receive from programmers and sports leagues will be provided to our customers."

