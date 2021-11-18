Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 is the last of this series. It is an anime about a giant monster that eats people. This is a very popular anime. It came from a manga that was written by Hajime Isayama. Lots of people like this show and it has been on TV all over the world.

The manga has ended. Now it is time to turn our attention to the screen. Read on to find out the back story, what people are saying about it, and when you can watch the final season.

What is the expected release date for Attack on Titan final season part 2?

We finally know the date for the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2. The new season will be out on January 9, 2022.

The news was announced in October 2021. It was a part of a trailer for the series that aired ahead of six episodes that were just for Japan.

An earlier teaser trailer for the second season of this anime showed that it is coming back this winter. We now know the opening episode will be called Danzai, which means Sentencing or Judgement.

The final season of the UK will be available to watch on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The first part of the season aired on December 6, 2020, and finished on March 29, 2021.

What is the expected plot of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2?

Season 4 ended with Marley’s soldiers dropping out of the sky on The Shiganshina District to capture or kill Eren. An epic Titans battle is about to start, and Eren is the center of power.

In the coming part, things will be harder. This is because Eren killed innocent people in an attack and his old friends disagree with him. They forced themselves to join forces to stop the man. Other people see the former hero as their biggest enemy because an important war is about to start.

The second part of Attack on Titan will be great. It will answer all the questions left in the previous episodes and it is also very popular with fans.

Now, people know what to expect when Attack on Titan returns. They shared a trailer for the second part of the final season on their YouTube channel. The video is short, but it still teases changes to come. The Attack on Titan ends soon. The trailer also says that season 4 will be back on January 9, 2022.

The trailer has more than one character in a dangerous situation. One of them looks bad, but Levi is probably the worst off. The video will keep you guessing who makes it out alive at the end of the season.

Attack on Titan will not slow down in its final episodes. As the show gets closer to its series finale, it is going to turn up the action. It is hard to make everyone happy with one final episode. Attack on Titan has a good history of pleasing viewers so far.

As of now, we don’t know when season 4 part 2 will be on English TV. For part 1, Adult Swim aired the episodes as part of their Toonami block after about a month from their initial release.

It seems like it is likely that the last half of Attack on Titan season 4 will be similar to the first. Hopefully, they will release more information soon. In the meantime, the second part of the trailer will keep viewers excited for what is still to come on a popular anime series.

What are the Characters and Voice cover for the final season:

In the original Japanese version of the anime, Yuki Kaji will be voicing Eren Jaeger. Other main voice artists are:

Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert

Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman

Takehito Koyasu as Zeke Jaeger

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Bruan

In the English dub of the show, Bryce Papenbrook will be voicing for Eren Jaeger. Other actors who will voice in the English dub are:

Trina Nishimura as Mikasa Ackerman

Josh Grelle as Armin Arlert

Jason Liebrecht as Zeke Jaeger

Robert McCollum as Reiner Braum

