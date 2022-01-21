Attack on Titan Season 4 has come and with it comes a whole slew of new questions. What will happen now that the world has been revealed to be a lot bigger than anyone thought? Who are the new villains and what is their plan? How will Eren cope with his new powers? And most importantly, when can we expect to see it? In this article, we’ll answer all your questions about Attack on Titan Season 4!

What is this anime about?

The official synopsis reads, “When man-eating Titans first appeared 100 years ago, humans found safety behind massive walls that stopped the giants in their tracks. But the safety they have had for so long is threatened when a colossal Titan smashes through the barriers, causing a flood of the giants into what had been the humans’ safe zone. During the carnage that follows, soldier Eren Jaeger sees one of the creatures devour his mother, which leads him to vow that he will kill every Titan. He enlists some friends who survived to help him, and that group is humanity’s last hope for avoiding extinction at the hands of the monsters.”

Twitter Outlet Attack On Titan Wiki shared a visual under the caption, “Attack on Titan Episode 77 Key Frame”. The visual is one of the scariest moments of Yelena’s career in the anime series, where Armin was nearly killed before revealing that both himself and the key members of the Survey Corps had decided to help Eren fight off the forces of Marley.

The visual previews the Attack on Titan Season finale.

Attack on Titan is coming to an end. The final episode of Attack on Titan is going to end soon and it looks like things are going to go out with a bang. In the preview for the finale, we see Eren and his team battling a horde of Titans in order to protect humanity’s last stronghold. We’ve come so far since the first season of Attack on Titan; when Eren saw his mother eaten by a Titan, he made it his life goal to exterminate them all. With only three episodes left in this current season, it looks like that dream may finally become a reality. Make sure not to miss the Attack on Titan Season finale.

Official Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Opening "The Rumbling" pic.twitter.com/FqkMAjtzfi — Attack On Titan (@AttackOnTitan) January 9, 2022

Critic reviews on Attack On Titan Season 4

The reviews have been mixed. Some feel that the pacing has been off and that the show is moving too quickly towards its conclusion. Others argue that the Attack on Titan Season finale is everything they’ve been waiting for and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think?

Attack on Titan Season finale promises to be a spectacular end to an already intense season. With only three episodes left, make sure not to miss out on all the action. Eren and his team are fighting tooth and nail to protect humanity from extinction–will they succeed? Stay tuned to find out.

Why you should watch Attack on Titan?

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime shows out there for a reason. The characters are relatable, the plot is intense, and the action scenes are downright epic. If you’re looking for an amazing show to watch, Attack on Titan is definitely it. Eren and his team are fighting tooth and nail to protect humanity from extinction–will they succeed? Stay tuned to find out. Make sure to check back soon for more updates on Attack on Titan Season! In the meantime, don’t forget to check out the Attack on Titan wiki for more information on the show. It is one of the great anime series. If you had heard about this anime series for the first time, it’s OK. Watch out for the series to know it well.