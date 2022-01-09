We are back with the second part of our Season 4 Attack on Titan series. This is an excellent series for any fan of the anime. This is the final season of the Attack on Titan anime series. The series covers the “Marley” and “War for Paradis” arcs from the original manga by Hajime Isayama. the series has chief directed by Jun Shishido, and directed by Yūichirō Hayashi. The series is originally airing on Japaneese network NHK General TV.

What is Attack on Titan Season 4 all about?

The series is about Gabi Braun and Falco Grice, young Eldian Warrior candidates seeking to inherit Reiner’s Armored Titan. The season is set four years after the failed mission to claim the Founding Titan. However, Marley plans to invade Paradis for strengthening their weakening military and recover the Founding Titan. Survey Corps are already on the Marley shoreline. Gabi, Falco, Reiner, and other Titans go to war as allies to Paradis soldiers as Eren Jaeger reveals his new plan of attack on the Marleyan invaders: annihilation.

Why you should watch this series?

The answer is very simple, the series has an amazing storyline along with a great graphics. Get ready to experience the world of Attack on Titan in a different way. A new episode of Attack on Titan will have a new character. The next episode should be released in few days, so do not wait for the first part before you start watching.

When did the season 4 came out?

Season 4 was premiered on NHK General TV on December 7, 2020. How many episodes were there in part 1- Part 1 had 16 episodes in total.

TATAKAE! We'll be releasing Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Episode 1 "Judgment" early today, stay tuned with us for updates! https://t.co/BObEnItYmI pic.twitter.com/5i5OC95Ch7 — AnimeFlix (@FlixAni) January 9, 2022

When is part 2 coming out?

Part 2 of season 4 is premiering on January 10, 2022. Episode 17( first of part 2) is titled, “Judgment.”

Characters in part 2

Characters are going to remain same as did in part 1 of season 4. However according to official manga, the characters will be:

Eren Jeagar

Mikasa Ackerman

Armin Arlert

Levi Ackerman

Hange Zoe

Connie Springe

Jean Kirstein

Reiner Braun

Zeke Jaegar

Pieck Finger

To satisfy your impatient soul watch out the trailer of part 2 on YouTube.

Where to watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2?

So, it's the obvious question you must be thinking. You can watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 or any season of the series by taking the subscription of Hulu. If not this then you can also watch the latest season on the anime streaming website Crunchyroll. These two are the most genuine websites to watch your favorite anime series.